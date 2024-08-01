  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest: C’River Peaceful as Residents Shun Nationwide Protest

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

But for a few protesters numbering less than twenty, the residnts of Cross River State, especially its capital, Calabar didn’t participate in the August 1, nationwide protest.
As a result of the apathy towards the protest, the state was peaceful as the people went about their normal businesses.
Government offices remained open throughout office hours with workers who had arrived early to work.
Markets, shops, fuel stations and other business premises remained open.
Heavily armed policemen were stationed in strategic places within Calabar to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
A handful of the protesters who gathered at first at the Mary Slessor Roundabout in the heart of the town took turns to speak about the import of the protest and the state of the nation, before marching towards Rabana Roundabout, accosted by the police.
At some point, some of the protesters, among them, the Managing Editor of CrossRiverWatch Jonathan Ugbal, were arrested by the police.
A publication announcing the arrest made by the online newspapers said Ugbal and others were taken away by the police to an unknown destination.
The police public relations officer, PPRO, Iren Ugbo, said she was yet to get any report on the alleged arrest of some of the protesters.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.