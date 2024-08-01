EndBadGovernanceProtest: C’River Peaceful as Residents Shun Nationwide Protest

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

But for a few protesters numbering less than twenty, the residnts of Cross River State, especially its capital, Calabar didn’t participate in the August 1, nationwide protest.

As a result of the apathy towards the protest, the state was peaceful as the people went about their normal businesses.

Government offices remained open throughout office hours with workers who had arrived early to work.

Markets, shops, fuel stations and other business premises remained open.

Heavily armed policemen were stationed in strategic places within Calabar to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

A handful of the protesters who gathered at first at the Mary Slessor Roundabout in the heart of the town took turns to speak about the import of the protest and the state of the nation, before marching towards Rabana Roundabout, accosted by the police.

At some point, some of the protesters, among them, the Managing Editor of CrossRiverWatch Jonathan Ugbal, were arrested by the police.

A publication announcing the arrest made by the online newspapers said Ugbal and others were taken away by the police to an unknown destination.

The police public relations officer, PPRO, Iren Ugbo, said she was yet to get any report on the alleged arrest of some of the protesters.