EndBadGovernanceProtest: Borno Imposes 24-hour Curfew after Bomb Explosion Kills 16 People

Sunday Ehigiator

The Borno State Government has announced an immediate 24-hour curfew across the state in response to the tragic detonation of an improvised explosive device in Kawori Market, Konduga area of Borno State Wedmesday, killing 16 people.

The explosion suspected to be carried out by a Boko Haram suicide bomber resulted in the deaths of 16 individuals and critical injuries to several others.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, disclosed this in a Thursday press release titled, ‘Imposition of Curfew’.

The statement noted that the bomb explosion prompted Governor Babagana Zulum to consult with top security officials before implementing this measure, aimed at restoring law and order and ensuring public safety.

It read, “In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward the preservation of law and order in the state.

“You are all aware of the incident that took place at Kawori which was the detonation of an improvised explosive devices ordinance device which led to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various Government hospitals in the state.

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order, his Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it’s expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.”

The PPRO urged residents to stay calm and adhere to the curfew. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

“I, therefore, wish to call upon the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law-abiding. Further developments will be communicated to you accordingly, please,” it concluded.