EndBadGovernanceProtest: 12 Custodial Centres Declared ‘Red Zones’ in Katsina

The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has declared 12 Custodial centres across the state ‘Red Zones’.

ASC Najib Idris-Kunduru, the Public Relations Officer of the command disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the Comptroller of the NCoS in the state, Muhammad Abdulmumin has ordered the deployment of officers and men of the service and sister agencies to the various Custodial centers within the command.

According to him, Abdulmuminu also charged the intelligence operatives to provide adequate and timely reports on any development within and outside the facilities.

He explained that, “Furthermore, the K9 and Arm squad personnel were strategically deployed.

“In the same vein, riot drill, kidnappings/adoption drill exercise are being carried out across the custodial centers within the Command.” he said.

Idris -Kunduru added that the Comptroller admonished all staff of the command to be vigilant, security conscious and hardworking to promote national security. (NAN)