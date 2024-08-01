EndBadGovernance/Pro-Govt Protests Hold in Abuja Under Tight Security

The nationwide hunger protest tagged #EndBadGovernance started early morning on Thursday in Abuja as protesters gathered with placards at the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the protesters carried placards bearing different inscriptions such as, “Tinubu, End Hunger” “Return fuel subsidy” “Address food crisis” among others.

There was heavy presence of security men on ground, led by the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igwe, to maintain peace, order and protect the protesters.

NAN reports that there were also counter protesters, who were opposed to the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The counter protesters also in their large number were carrying placards with inscriptions; “We want peace in FCT”, “FCT is for Development” “We don’t want Protests’

Meanwhile, the security men on ground formed a formidable barricade to ensure there was no meeting point between the two opposing protesting groups that could lead to fracas and breakdown of law and order.

The security agencies on ground are the men of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the military and other paramilitary agencies

NAN reports that efforts by CP Igwe, to convince the protesters to go inside the stadium to stage their protest in line with the court order was abortive.

Justice Silvanus Oriji of an FCT High Court, Abuja had in a ruling in an ex-parte motion, restricted the protesters from gathering in any other place, apart from MKO Abiola stadium.

NAN reports that in defiance of the order of the court, the protesters started marching from the stadium towards the Eagle Square in the centre of the city.

One of the protesters who simply identified himself as Moses Bulus, said he came out to express his frustration and let the government know that the situation of the country was not good.

He called on all protesters to continue to maintain decorum, adding that protest was not the end but a means to an end.

“I am calling on my fellow youths to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and I am also calling on the government to avail any act that would promote chaos.

“The security agencies have so far shown that they are just here to promote peace and we are happy with that,” he said.

NAN reports that a large number are moving from different parts of the city towards the Federal Secretariat. (NAN)