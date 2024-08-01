  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

Amid Protests In FCT, Tinubu Meets Wike At State House

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Amid the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest which began in selected cities nationwide, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. 

Wike, decked in a white suit, drove into the State House, Abuja, in a Prado SUV for the meeting with President Tinubu in his office at about 4pm.

While the exact purpose of Wike’s visit was not made public, it came in the wake of ongoing protests in the nation’s capital. 

The FCT witnessed protests in some parts including around the Central Area, particularly the vicinities of the Eagle Square where protesters defied warnings from security agencies to vacate the area. 

A court order had restricted protests in the FCT to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja

