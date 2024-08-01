Abiodun Launches Electric Motorcycles to Address Transportation Costs

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Government yesterday, launched its e-bikes and tricycles under the Ogun State E-Mobility Programme.

The programme which aims to reduce the cost of transportation in the state would also ensure a cleaner environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Speaking at the launch of the first phase of 2,000 electric motorcycles held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said the E-Mobility initiative marks another milestone toward a sustainable and green future for the state.

He stated: “Our administration is committed to mitigating the impact of the subsidy removal and the high cost of diesel fuel while reducing transportation costs for our citizens.

“We will be realising about 2,000 e-bikes in the first phase. These commercial motorbikes can ride up to 75-80 kilometres on a full charge, and the vehicles can travel up to 200 kilometres, thus reducing transportation costs by 40 per cent.

“We aim to reduce our carbon footprint and bring about a significant change in how we think about transportation in our daily lives. This aligns with our energy transformation program for a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.”

The Ogun State Government, the governor noted, has led the country in energy transition, being the first state to launch and deploy Condensed Natural Gas (CNG) buses about a year ago.

Abiodun stated that the buses are currently deployed on the Ita-Oshin-Adatan route in Abeokuta, as well as the Mowe-Ibafo to Lagos routes, serving residents in that corridor and drastically reducing transportation fares.

“Through the launching of electric bikes, tricycles, vehicles, and battery swap stations at specific points, we are not just introducing a new mode of transportation; we are pioneering a movement towards a cleaner, more efficient, and technologically advanced way of life,” he added.

The governor also announced the groundbreaking of a new facility, named Giga Facility, at the Special Agro Processing Zone located in Iperu-Remo, noting that the facility, with a total investment of $40 million, would serve as an assembly plant for electric bikes, two-wheelers, tricycles, commercial buses, electric cars, and swap stations.

“This investment will be implemented in three phases, beginning with phase one, focusing on our e-Okada bike assembly, and of course, phase two with our tricycles, and phase three with our e-vehicles. It will create over 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs for assembly line operators,” he said.

While expressing the commitment of his administration to continue encouraging Public-Private Partnerships for the economic prosperity of the Ogun State people, Prince Abiodun called on investors to take advantage of the peaceful and conducive business environment to invest in all sectors of the state’s economy.

The governor also appealed to the people, particularly the youth, to engage the government constructively instead of embarking on unnecessary protests, which often do not yield positive results.

“Factories are springing up in our state, and you know no investor would invest in an unsecured environment. Please don’t allow yourselves to be used by faceless politicians who lost elections.

“The federal government is doing all it can to address the situation, and on our part, we are committed to fulfilling our electoral promises,” he added.

Also speaking, the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, lauded the state for being the first to launch the E-Mobility initiative, adding that with this development, Ogun has joined other African countries that are currently using more than 15,000 e-bikes in their transportation sectors.

He said the programme would revolutionize the transportation sector not only in the state but in the country as a whole, as it would provide an alternative to fuel at reduced costs.

Senator Alkali appealed to other state governments to take a cue from Ogun State in partnering with the federal government in CNG usage, just as he encouraged the public to support the programme to create jobs and make transportation cheaper, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, represented by the Executive Vice President of NNPCL, Mr. Lekan Ogunleye, lauded the state for always being the first in any innovation that would benefit the people.

He said the E-Mobility Programme is capable of cutting transportation costs for both passengers and operators, as well as saving the environment from pollution, assuring that NNPCL would have three charging points in its stations across the country while supporting the state government by making swap stations available in its stations in the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Olugbenga Dairo, in his welcome address, said the launch of the programme was a follow up to the conversion of the CNG buses last year which is aimed at addressing the increase in transportation fare occasioned by the subsidy removal.

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, lauded the governor for initiating the programme, which he said, is environmentally friendly.

He expressed the hope that it would bring down transportation costs and improve the standard of living of the people.