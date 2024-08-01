150 Students to Receive Research Grant

Oluchi Chibuzor

Grooming Centre Nigeria, a microfinance institution, has opened its application portal for this year’s university research grant scheme for students in both public and private-owned tertiary institutions nationwide.

Speaking in Lagos to announce the commencement of submission of applications for this year’s edition in Lagos, the Head of Project, Grooming Centre Nigeria, Mr Egulefu Chikezie, explained that the annual non-refundable grant aims to encourage and boost evidence-based research activities and knowledge among tertiary school students.

He emphasised that the grant focus in critical economic areas include social enterprise, microfinance, inclusive finance, rural development, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women in development, and other areas that aim at lifting people out of poverty.

He noted that a total of 100 undergraduates and 50 postgraduates are expected to benefit from the 2024 grants, urging students to start submitting their proposals.



According to him, “The research proposals must be relevant to the Nigerian context, demonstrate practical innovation, and promote the specified areas of interest.”

Giving insights into the modality, the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the scheme, Mr Alex Ajibo, stressed the need for originality and data inclusiveness in the research.

“Eligible applicants must be students at NUC/NBTE-approved Nigerian universities or polytechnics and submit a written recommendation from their project supervisor. Proposals should be eight to 25 pages, including an introduction, a literature review, research methodology, and the candidate’s personal profile,” he said.