Winners Emerge from the Stanbic IBTC Savings Promo

Winners have emerged in another round of Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving 3.0 promo draws as 70 customers have been rewarded with cash prizes of N100,000 each.

The bank in a statement noted that 10 winners were selected from seven zones during the 10th monthly draw held at the Bank’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The statement added that the ongoing Reward4Saving Promo has so far rewarded over 1,770 customers with a total of N283 million since 2021 when the initiative kicked-off.

Head, Entrenchment at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sadiya Ojo,  thanked the customers for choosing the Bank as their preferred financial partner. She emphasised that the Reward4Saving promo aligns with the Bank’s commitment to promoting a savings culture and helping customers achieve their financial goals.

Notably, the promo will culminate in the grand finale, where seven individuals will receive N2 million each, and an additional seven will receive N1 million each. 70 customers will continue to be rewarded with N100,000 every month until August 2024.

Since the launch of the third season in September 2023, the Bank has conducted 10 draws, with 721 customers winning cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million. The Bank has awarded N91million in prizes since the beginning of season three.

