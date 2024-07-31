Three More People Gunned Down in Awka by Suspected Cultists

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Three persons were shot dead at different places in Awka, the Anambra State capital, last Monday.

This is coming after last Sunday morning shooting at Ifite, which left an unidentified Kogi State indigene, who was said to be a tricycle operator, dead.

The Monday’s shooting happened in diverse places within Awka, and according to sources, about three persons lost their lives in the incidents.

A journalist, who pleaded not to be named, who notified THISDAY of one of the incidents around her area in Ukwuorji, said the incident happened at about 5p.m.

“The victim is said to be a private security operatives living in our area. He hails from Abagana and was living with his elder sister until his death on Monday,” she stated.

Another source said there was also shootings at St. Faith Cathedral area close to the popular Eke Awka Market and Amawbia area, where one person was also killed.

The source said: “That of Amawbia saw the death of a young boy who makes and sells ‘Shawarma’ close to Eke Amawbia market.

“Eye witnesses said four bullets were pumped into his head, while residents scampered for safety.

“The scene of the incident is a pole away from the State CID and the state Police Command Headquarters, but the gunmen leisurely drove away without any challenge.

“People are wondering what kind of policing we are receiving in Anambra State. No matter what happened, so long as it is not on their facility, they just keep quiet.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command said it is aware of the current state of killing and has been monitoring the trend.

When THISDAY contacted the state Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, he said: “We are aware of these developments, and we are currently working on a lead for possible arrest.”

As at the time of filing this report, he said no arrests have been made.

There have been various incidences of killings in Awka, which have been attributed to cultism.

The member representing Awka 1 state constituency, Hon Henry Mbachu, had in the face of the challenge held a security summit in June, to bring together various stakeholders to seek a way out of the killing, but it has still persisted.

Analysts have stated that no week passes by in Awka without cult clashes leading to different killings.