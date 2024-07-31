Shelve Your Planned Protest, First Lady Appeals to Nigerians

*Says President working to restore stability

.Says Nigeria now beautiful bride to nations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned protests from August 1-14, eith an assurance that the present government has been working day and night to get the country back on its feet.

She made the plea when she met with Governors’ Wives in the State House, Abuja to outline Renewed Hope Initiative’s upcoming activities and collaborations with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mrs Tinubu said: “I will appeal to them to be patient we didn’t come here playing. We came here to work because for one, I know we will leave this place one day and I want to go into a Nigeria that will not be a burden to me. I’ll be much older and I want to make sure that I take my rest in a very conducive and nice atmosphere. And that’s what we’re doing.

“If they’re trying to be disruptive then is left between them and the law. But I pray that they would reconsider and don’t make life difficult for those who are still having quite a challenging life. And that’s why we’re putting money into the hands of petty traders, giving them a grant of N50,000. It’s not a loan, just to help small businesses. We’ve done that in the past and I see how well it goes. They shouldn’t deprive all those people that depend on their daily living and then trying to obstruct that. So I appeal to them and I pray they’ll see reasons”.

She expressed concern over the lingering effects of the #EndSARS protests, emphasising that many people were yet to recover. She urged the youth to be proactive and creative, stating that opportunities abound, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic when many thrived by producing sanitizers and other essential goods. She called for increased engagement and innovation among young Nigerians to harness these opportunities for economic growth.

She said: “Lagos has not covered from ENDSARS and it saddens our hearts. And what people don’t realise is that when we’re drumming for things like that, we don’t know the backlash and what will happen after.

“So everybody has to be creative, our youth have to be seen doing something, nobody’s going to even encourage and put money into the pocket of somebody who’s not doing anything.”

According to her, Nigeria’s respect among international community is higher than what obtains in the past, stressing the growing interest in legitimate business opportunities in Nigeria, noting that international partners are eager to engage with Nigerians, which could lead to job creation.

Mrs Tinubu urged the youth to be proactive and innovative in seizing these opportunities, highlighting the importance of creativity and engagement in driving economic growth.

She said: “This government has been working day and night to make sure that this country is put back on its feet. What Nigerians don’t you know is that… you see the respect we have now as Nigerians in international community is higher than what we’ve had in the past.

“People want to do business with Nigeria legitimately now. Because they know all cards are on the table. And that will create jobs. So our youth should try to engage themselves, be creative, and do more.”

Mrs Tinubu, while highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit shown during the COVID-19 pandemic, said, “There are so many opportunities in Nigeria. People made money during COVID. Lots of money just by making sanitizers, creating different things that people can used at that time. The opportunities are there it is not what it used to be. People have to reach out. And there are things that we’ve done before”, she said.

The First Lady also called for increased youth involvement in agriculture as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) and emphasised the importance of cultivating a culture of farming among young Nigerians, saying, “you can grow what you eat, we’re taking this to the young people now so they can embrace this culture.”

She shared her personal connection to gardening, recalling her childhood experiences with school farms and her love for fresh scent leaves and lemongrass. “Why do I want to do the Young Farmers Club? It’s about instilling these values early,” she explained.

To support small businesses, Mrs Tinubu said her pet project RHI, has given grant of N50,000 to petty traders, stating, “It’s not a loan, just to help small businesses.”

She again appealed for unity and cooperation to ensure a better future for all Nigerians.

The First Lady outlined the upcoming activities and collaborations of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) across various sectors.

Mrs Tinubu expressed gratitude to the governors’ wives’ contributions to RHI’s success in their respective states, emphasizing that their dedication and hard work have been instrumental.

Tinubu highlighted RHI’s collaborations with government agencies and international organizations in the areas of education, health, agriculture, and economic empowerment. These partnerships include working with the Federal Ministries of Education, Health, and Agriculture, as well as agencies like UBEC, TETFUND, NPHCDA, and AUDA-NEPAD.

She also announced the upcoming unveiling of 200 awardees under the AUDA-NEPAD/RHI Scholarship Programme and the launch of the RHI Women Economic Empowerment Programme for Petty Traders, which will provide N50,000 grants to 1,000 women in each state and the FCT.

Other initiatives discussed include the One Nigeria Unity Fabric competition, where a winner has been picked and production of the winning design into fabrics has begun in earnest with textile manufacturers in Kano and Lagos.

She also touched on the “Every Home a Garden Competition”, Ministry of Agriculture Support Programme for Women and Young Farmers, and various training programmes in partnership with Huawei and NITDA.

The First Lady emphasized the importance of the governors’ wives’ support in their roles as Stop TB Champions and the training of frontline health workers.