Presidency: Tinubu Deserves Accolades for Signing N70,000 Minimum Wage Bill

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, has said the prompt signing of the Minimum Wage Act Bill into law, demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s love for Nigerian workers.

He said the good gesture deserves accolades from Nigerians.

Lado, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He noted that the signing of the bill further demonstrated that the president was a man of his words.

He added: “The signing of the Minimum Wage bill into law by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his people-centric governance model.

“Tinubu promised to pay a living wage to Nigerian workers during his electioneering campaigns and he has kept to that promise.

“He did not stop there. He ensured that there is a provision in the Minimum Wage Act which now makes it mandatory to review the national minimum wage every three years as against five years in the amended Act.

“This shows that workers take home pay will continue to take them home under the present administration.”

The presidential adviser commended Tinubu for keeping to his promise to pay Nigeria workers a living wage, which became a reality just a little over one year of his administration.

“The President deserves the commendation of all for staying true to his promise,” he said.

Lado also commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and contribution to nation-building over the years. He urged them to put in more effort in the delivery of effective services for the growth and development of the nation.

He further commended the organised labour movement led by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo.

He lauded their painstaking, mature and peaceful negotiations that led to the over 100 per cent rise in workers’ wages from N30,000 to N70,000.

He also commended the National Assembly and the organised private sector.