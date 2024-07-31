Okoroji Mouns Onyeka Onwenu, Says Nigeria’s Creative Family Has Lost a Colossus

Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), has expressed deep shock and devastation at the news of the death of iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu. Okoroji, reacting to the death of Onwenu, on Wednesday, said, “Nigeria’s creative family has lost a colossus.” He added: “The Nigerian nation has lost an icon. Onyeka Onwenu was an incredibly talented Nigerian woman in many ways. Her passion for excellence remains unequalled.” Okoroji, who said he had a close working relationship with Onwenu, described her as a dear friend and a passionate advocate for excellence in the Nigerian music industry. He recalled their collaborations, including her role as vice president during his tenure as president of PMAN, her service on the Board of Performing and Mechanical Rights Society (PMRS), and contributions to the Board of COSON. “This is shocking beyond words. Despite our differences in recent times, everyone knows that Onyeka was my dear friend and worked very closely with me in promoting the Nigerian music industry,” he said. Okoroji fondly remembered the week-long celebration of Onwenu’s 25 years in the industry, with the theme: “All for Onyeka”, which he conceived, funded, and produced with his friend, Patrick Doyle. He praised Onwenu’s incredible talent, passion for excellence, and unequalled commitment to her craft. “Onyeka Onwenu was an incredibly talented Nigerian woman in many ways. Her passion for excellence remains unequalled. “I have just written a tribute on the excellent biography of Ken Calebs-Olumese, the Niteshift Guv’nor who just celebrated his 80th birthday. In the tribute, I mentioned Onyeka Onwenu. “Not knowing that while I was writing, my friend was in a battle for her life.” Okoroji acknowledged that while Nigeria will produce other successful female singers, Onyeka Onwenu’s unique impact and legacy cannot be replicated. Onwenu reportedly collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday in Lagos. She was said to have been rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she reportedly passed away. NAN