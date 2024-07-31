‘Obaseki Empowering Citizens, Enhancing Transparency in Trade Practices’

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, has said that the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has prioritised the enhancement of digital infrastructure, recognising its critical role in modern economic development.

Uwaibi, who spoke to newsmen in Benin City, said improved digital connectivity has attracted more businesses to the state, fostering innovation and making Edo State a hub for technological advancement.

He noted that Obaseki tech savvy ideas has not only empowered citizens and enhanced transparency but positively impacted businesses in terms of fairness in trade practices.

Uwaibi added that the state economic development and infrastructure improvement, coupled with the establishment of the Edo State Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Office stands out as a strategic initiative.

He added, “His executive order on Right of Way (RoW) procedures sets a maximum fee of N145 per linear meter for broadband deployment and outlines a streamlined process for obtaining RoW approvals within 30 days. This initiative simplifies and regulates the process for broadband deployment, encourages investment in digital infrastructure, and ensures timely processing of applications.

“By promoting widespread access to broadband services, the order aims to boost technological infrastructure, enhance business operations, and support the state’s economic development. Improved digital connectivity will attract more businesses to the state, fostering innovation and making Edo State a hub for technological advancement.”

Uwaibi said ESIPO commitment to attracting private investments and managing risks effectively aims to enhance economic growth and infrastructure development through the PPP Office.

Uwaibi described Obaseki’s six executive orders as a bold and comprehensive strategy to enhance the ease of doing business in Edo State.

“As these policies take effect, Edo State is poised to become a model of economic development and good governance, attracting investments, fostering sustainable growth, and improving the quality of life for all its citizens,” Uwaibi said.