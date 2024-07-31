NYO to Tinubu: Reduce Number of MDAs, Aides to Tackle Hardship

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Few hours to the mother of all protests in Nigeria, the Nigeria Youth Organization (NYO) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the size of his cabinet as well as other expenses of his administration, so as to make money available for infrastructural projects, which will in turn improve on the living standard of the citizens.

Owing to the hardship in the country, caused by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the floating of the country’s currency (Naira), some Nigerians have expressed determination to embark on a 10 days national peaceful protest to not only force the Tinubu administration review most of his policies perceived as anti-masses but also curtail the issues of corruption and insecurity to their barest level.

Since the announcement to commence the protest from August 1, various youth groups, religious, ethnic and regional blocks have urged against the protest on the grounds that it could be hijacked by hoodlums and lead to loss of lives and properties as was witnessed during the Endsars protest few years ago.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to halt the planned protest, the NYO, while calling for dialogue between the leaders and the organizers of the protest called on the Executive, legislators, judiciary as well as other agencies of government to reduce the overhead cost of running their respective offices.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, President of the NYO, Comrade Duke Alamboye, who noted that the grievances raised are legitimate and reflect the severe hardships currently endured by many Nigerians, however, expressed the belief that engaging in peaceful dialogue with the government is a more constructive and safer setback at this critical juncture.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to take immediate and strategic actions to address the root causes of the prevailing hardship. Specifically, we recommend: 1. Reviving our Refineries: Ensuring the efficient operation of our refineries to reduce dependency on imported fuel and stabilize local fuel prices.

2. Supporting Agriculture: Investing in agricultural initiatives to boost food security, reduce hunger, and create employment opportunities.

3. Stimulating Local Production and Manufacturing: Implementing policies that encourage the growth of local industries, thereby reducing import dependency and fostering economic resilience.

4. Alleviating Poverty: Enacting and enforcing economic policies designed to lift Nigerians out of poverty, including social welfare programs and targeted financial assistance.

5. Reducing the Cost of Governance: Cutting down excessive government expenditures and redirecting the savings towards job creation and fostering an enabling environment for entrepreneurs”.

Expatiating on this point, Alamboye said that: “the overhead cost is too much. Cost of some aides within the executive, legislature and judiciary are not cost we ought to have”.

He also faulted the huge cost on travels especially overseas trips and what he termed as unnecessary purchases.

While calling for a merger of some ministries, parastatals and agencies the NYO president queried what the country is doing with the present number of ministers.