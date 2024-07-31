NOTSUP Inaugurates YABATECH Chapter, Aims for Better Staff Welfare

Funmi Ogundare

The Non Teaching Staff Union of Polytechnics (NOTSUP) has inaugurated its Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) chapter. The union, affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), aims to engage with other unions in tertiary institutions within the limits prescribed by its constitution.

Speaking with journalists recently in Lagos, the National President, Shaba Nakorji, explained that the union was inaugurated because junior staff at polytechnics have not been represented by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and that their issues have not been addressed.

Nakorji stated that NOTSUP was registered as a polytechnic-based union with the Federal Ministry of Labour after a lengthy process of nine years and seven months.

“The Ministry of Labour discovered that polytechnics were not mentioned in the NASU Act, which initially covered universities and other specific institutions. This gave us an edge as we focused solely on polytechnics,” he stated.

He recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), originally known as the Polytechnics Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (POLSAN) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), had previously opted out to become polytechnic-based unions. Similarly, NOTSUP, formerly under NASU, decided to become an independent polytechnic-based union, following specific criteria for institutions wishing to join.

“We are cautious to avoid legal issues, hence the criteria for institutions to follow. Recognized by the federal government, we received our approval in August 2021, and by September, we had the approval letter. We were instructed to wait three months for our certificate and gazette,” Nakorji stated.

He noted that the union has recently received its certificate and federal government gazette, along with recognition letters from the ministries of labour and education, establishing it as a legal entity.

Nakorji urged the newly inaugurated members to respect the institution’s management and avoid arrogance.

“They must present their facts and evidence respectfully when addressing any issue with the management. Failure to do so could cause problems between the management and the union. They should aim to be partners in progress,” he stressed.

Sanusi Adebayo, the Chairman of the YABATECH chapter, spoke about the union’s responsibility to mediate with the management to ensure proper treatment of members and resolve any issues.

“We are concerned about the welfare of our members. We aim to help them generate extra income to support their families, which will, in turn, benefit the institution,” he said.

He added that the union encourages members to develop professionally and is partnering with financial institutions within the college to support this goal.

In her remarks, Dr. Abdul Ibraheem, the Rector of the college, represented by Deputy Registrar Mrs. Henrietta Badejo, expressed optimism about the union’s growth and reaffirmed the management’s commitment to staff welfare.