NLTF Boss Urges Youths to Shun Protests During Visit to Information Minister 

During a courtesy visit to the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris Malagi, Tosin Adeyanju, the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), appealed to Nigerian youths to refrain from nationwide protests.

Adeyanju, who spoke passionately about his experience as a former student and youth leader, urged the youths to give President Tinubu’s administration time to implement its policies, emphasising that the president means well for Nigeria.

“I have been at the barricade before, and I understand the plight of the youths,” Adeyanju said. “But I urge you to give President Bola Tinubu time. He means well for Nigeria, and his policies will soon yield positive results.”

The NLTF boss also commended President Tinubu for appointing more youths than any previous administration since 1999, demonstrating his commitment to youth empowerment.

Adeyanju’s appeal comes as various groups plan nationwide protests to express their grievances. However, he believes engaging with the administration will yield better results than taking to the streets.