Literary Scholar Nwelue Mouns Onyeka Onwenu

Yinka Olatunbosun

Tributes have trailed the death of Nigeria’s legendary singer and songwriter, Onyeka Onwenu who reportedly slumped after performing at a private function hosted by Stella Okoli of Emzor Pharmaceuticals in Lagos on Tuesday night. She was said to have been confirmed dead at the Reddington Hospital in Victoria Island in widespread media reports.

In his tribute, a literary scholar Onyeka Nwelue wrote: “I woke up to the sad news of Auntie Onyeka Onwenu’s passing.. Our interactions have always been very cordial.. This one stings.. Hmmm.. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace…”

Born January 31, 1952 and fondly called ‘Elegant Stallion,’ Onwenu was an actress, human rights activist, social activist, journalist and politician.

The late singer sold millions of records and won several awards during the peak of her recording years in the 80s and 90s, creating hits like ‘One Love’, You and I, Ekwe, Alleluya, Bia Nulu, Iyogogo as well as ‘Wait For Me’ and ‘Choices’ known as duets with Sunny Ade).

Ms. Onwenu was a former chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. She unsuccessfully ran twice to become the Local Council Chairman of Ideato North local government.

She was also appointed the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Her activism saw her protest against her former employer, the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, over their refusal to pay royalties on her songs. After the then-director general Ben Murray-Bruce blacklisted her videos and her person from the network, she embarked on a hunger strike outside the federal government owned broadcaster.

Onwenu’s activism attracted widespread support, forcing NTA to resolve to settle the issue amicably but denied barring Onwenu from appearing on their channels.

As an actress, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award, AMAA for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the movie, ‘Women’s Cot.’ She also starred alongside Genevieve Nnaji in the movie ‘Lionheart.’

Onwenu who kept her personal life private, was formerly married to Mr Ogunlende, a Yoruba Muslim, with whom she bore two children, Tijani Charles and Abraham.