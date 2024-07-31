Hunger Protest: We Won’t Intimidate, Stifle Your Freedom of Expression, Abbas Tells Youths

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured the youths, especially the organisers of the ‘Protest Against Bad Governance’ scheduled to commence on Wednesday that the government would not intimidate, entice, buy off or stifle their constitutionally enshrined powers of free expression.

He said rather, they would create a formal avenue of regular engagement, ensuring that their voices are heard at the highest levels of government.

Abbas disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a town hall meeting with carefully selected youth groups and organisations.

The speaker told the youths that expressing grievances or calling for protest was only the first step in the dialogue chain.

He noted that the town hall meeting was a platform for frank, respectful and constructive engagement.

According to him, “It is important to be rebels with a cause rather than anarchists. You are responsible for proving your critics wrong by demonstrating a commitment to constructive engagement.”

Abbas explained that it was crucial to understand that meaningful reform often requires time and consensus, particularly for issues embedded in statutory and constitutional frameworks.

He stressed that incremental change is vital, while youths engagement is essential, adding that they must work together on a sustained, step-by-step basis to address challenges and achieve the Nigeria we all aspire to see.

Abbas stated: “I have invited you here today to address pressing issues of urgent public importance. You have raised your voices, calling for an end to hunger, a reduction in the cost of living, an improvement in the minimum wage, and enhanced human capital development.

“These demands, though varied, converge on a single, powerful call for a better quality of life for all Nigerians. Addressing you today is one of the most important functions I have undertaken as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“As a father, I am driven by a desire to leave a better Nigeria for my children and their children. It is also my dream for all of you.

“Our purpose today is not to intimidate, entice, buy off, or stifle your constitutionally enshrined powers of free expression. Rather, it is to create a formal avenue of regular engagement, ensuring that your voices are heard at the highest levels of government. My message to you today is that your voice matters and we are listening.”

Abbas emphasised that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, listens, understands and is committed to transforming Nigeria into a country that works for young people.

He said the president has demonstrated this commitment through significant interventions.

For instance, Abbas said the president approved a substantial intervention fund of N683 billion for public tertiary institutions for the 2024 cycle, aimed at improving the quality of education.

He added that the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) through the Access to Higher Education Act, 2024, provides interest-free loans to students pursuing higher education and vocational training.

Abbas pointed out that the Federal Government was acutely aware of the issues raised by the youths and has been actively working on multiple fronts to address them.

He explained that several agricultural initiatives have been launched to combat hunger, boost local food production and reduce import dependency.

The speaker said recent measures by the president on import waivers for food are all part of a broader strategy to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

He said addressing economic hardship was a priority for this administration, adding that the government understands the economic challenges and is already implementing specific interventions.

Abbas said the removal of the fuel subsidy to eliminate a corrupt and harmful scheme was necessary, and has come with measures to cushion its effects.

He was of the opinion that several government intervention schemes were intended to provide urgent economic relief for Nigerians.

The speaker, therefore, urged the youths to actively participate in the democratic process, work through the National Assembly and push for reforms.

