Greensprings Empowers Parents with Entrepreneurial Strategies for Children

Considering the importance of equipping children with entrepreneurial skills in today’s rapidly evolving world, Greensprings School recently hosted a Family Hack Moments webinar titled ‘Equipping Children with Entrepreneurial Skills for Modern Success’.

The school said that the skills prepare them for potential business ventures and foster critical thinking, creativity, resilience, and problem-solving abilities essential for any career path.

The session featured Babajide Familusi, a serial entrepreneur, founder, and executive director of Africa at Under 40 CEOs, who shared invaluable insights with participating parents on nurturing entrepreneurial abilities in their children from an early age.

During the session, he emphasised the importance of encouraging curiosity and innovation from an early age, highlighting the significant impact these skills can have on a child’s personal development and future career achievements.

He said, “Equipping children with entrepreneurial skills is not just about preparing them for the modern world; it is about empowering them to shape it. These skills are the building blocks of success in a rapidly changing world.”

He provided practical advice on how parents can nurture these entrepreneurial abilities in their children by encouraging financial literacy through saving and budgeting, promoting independence and responsibility through age-appropriate chores, and supporting extracurricular activities that build teamwork and leadership.

He stressed that parents and educators need to foster an environment that encourages exploration and risk-taking within safe boundaries, as these create a supportive framework for children to develop and refine their entrepreneurial capabilities.

He urged all stakeholders and community members to commit to integrating entrepreneurship into education and daily life as the impact of these skills goes beyond childhood – it sets them up for academic success and prepares them for fulfilling careers or business ventures in the future.

The Family Hack Moments webinar series is a Greensprings School initiative that aims to empower parents with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the modern world.