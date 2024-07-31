Experts Task Parents on Completion of Primary Education at Al-Azeemah School’s Graduation

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A university don, Prof AbdulRazzaq Alaro, has expressed concern that most parents and schools think children do not have to remain in primary school until the end of the sixth year and called for a change of perception.

He described the apathy to primary six as violating the country’s educational policy, adding that it allows the children to be mature enough to proceed to the next stage.

Alaro, a professor of Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin, stated this at the 10th anniversary and graduation ceremony of Al-Azeemah Montessori School, Lagos.

He also condemned the idea of wanting children to be at the university at the age of 15 or 16, saying that as a university lecturer, “we see the difference between students that are mature and those that are not that intellectually mature.”

“When you rush your children by not allowing them to go through, having reached the ages earmarked for each stage, eventually, it may affect such a child. So we are just appealing to parents to pay attention to that. It is not how fast you move, but how effective is your movement.”

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Daaru Na’im Central Mosque, Sheikh Imran Abdulmajeed Eleha, stated that failure to allow children to complete basic education is affecting their performance at the tertiary level.

He also stressed the need for faith-based schools to groom their students to be well-grounded in their beliefs and set the standard right for them.

The founder and Director of Studies at Al-Azeemah Schools, Mrs. Qudrah Jimoh, said the school was established to groom its students in all aspects of life.

She said that in addition to grooming the students to excel in Western education, they were also groomed to be scholars of Islam.

Jimoh added that the school had rebranded and changed its slogan from ‘Total Learning Home for Kids’ to ‘Raising Future Innovators’.

The pupils were awarded the first school leaving certificate, a certificate in Arabic studies, an IC3 certificate from Microsoft, a robotics starter, and the first level of French.

The event also featured the launch of the anniversary year book, as well as Quran recitation.