Edo 2024: Uhunmwode LGA in Standstill for Ighodalo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The people of Uhunmwode yesterday stood still for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie in September 21 governorship election in Edo State as the Ward to Ward campaign train of the party rolled into the Local Government Area(LGA).

The duo and their entourage were received by a large crowd at the Ehor Primary Health Centre open field by party supporters from Ehor ward 1, Uhi ward 2, Igieduma ward 3 and Irhue ward 4.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, a community leader, Mr. Charles Egbe, declared that Uhunmwode is already locked down for Asue-Ogie and PDP, urging the people to come out enmasse to support the ‘Umbrella’, the symbol of the PDP.In a significant speech, a member of the factional Legacy Group of the PDP in the state, Elder Dickson Imasogie, told the people that Asue Ighodalo is a candidate that is trusted.

He told the people that he was a member of the aggrieved Legacy PDP but seeing Asue and his capacity, he had to dump the Legacy Group to support Asue Ighodalo knowing he will do better for the state and party and the fact that he is the best by far among all the candidates.

He appealed to the people to join hands with him to ensure total victory for the PDP and Asue-Ogie come September.

The Director -General of the campaign council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, said PDP is the only party that truly loves the people of Edo State and charged the people to remain steadfast and vote PDP for good governance.

In his speech, Ighodalo thanked the people for finding time to grace the campaign in such an unprecedented manner.

He promised to revamp and increase the agricultural production capacity of the people in the local government areas, establish a fruit factory, and complete ongoing projects in the area. He also promised to provide a lasting solution to the problem of water supply in the area.

On his party, the party governorship running mate, Osarodion Ogie, said they are coming into government to better the lives of the people, promising that the Irhue and Uhi road will get speedy attention to help evacuate their farm products when they are votes into office.

Another significant highlight of the campaign was the formal defection of two lawyers in the area, Daniel Ogbegie and Felix Alari, two former staunch members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbegie had explained that the failure of the party to pick a man with proven competence and capacity to do the job was his major reason for dumping it. He appealed to the people to join hands with others to ensure victory for the PDP and Asue/Ogie.

Also speaking, Alari maintained that as a well known person in his community, he has explained to the people the very reason why they should support Ighodalo. He assured them that the party will win come September 21.

Others who joined the party with their supporters were Mr. Nicolas Edokpayi and Hon. Jegede Robinson, both former House of Assembly candidates of the Labour Party.

The leaders were presented with the umbrellas by the campaign DG as a symbolic gesture of acceptance into the PDP fold.

As at the time of filing this report, the campaign train is headed to Eguaholor Isi North and Isi South.