DRUG TRAFFICKING, NDLEA AND NIGERIA’S IMAGE

One of the major issues soiling the image of Nigeria abroad is its citizens’ involvement in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

This has damaged the image of this country to a large extent, to the point that Nigerians travelling to other countries are subjected to discriminating and embarrassing search experiences at international airports, all because we are being stereotyped as ‘a country of drug traffickers.’

On account of a few black sheep that besmirched the name of the country with trafficking activities, Nigerians have been declared unwanted in some countries. In some extreme instances, innocent citizens have been endangered by the criminal activities of their unpatriotic compatriots.

For example, a few years ago, a group in South Africa that called itself People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) went on the rampage on the street, killing anyone found to be a Nigerian, whom they accused of masterminding drug rings and other organized crimes in their country.

In recent years, the government of Seychelles has also issued a persona non granta edict against Nigerian tourists whom they allege bring drugs into the country.

Some social commentators have correctly pointed out that harsh treatment against Nigerians abroad is fuelled largely by the trafficking activities of some unpatriotic citizens of this country.

Back in the 1960s, Nigerians were once known for their virtues: industrious, God-fearing and law-abiding. But a tiny minority of unscrupulous Nigerians has destroyed our good image.

Just recently, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in a decisive operation, intercepted a drug smuggling attempt by one Orobi Adoubi Amen on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Amen, a passenger from Benin Republic heading to Dubai via Accra, Ghana, on an Air Peace flight, attempted to smuggle narcotics into Dubai.

Just imagine that this was coming shortly after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government lifted a 21-month travel visa restriction imposed on Nigerian citizens on July 15, 2024.

The prompt action of NDLEA saved the country from what could have been another international scandal were he to be caught in Dubai with drugs.

NDLEA has caught scores of drug traffickers heading to the Middle East and India in the past few months.

By and large, we are coming to terms with the critical role of NDLEA in safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and its global reputation.

Every effort must be made by government to ensure that this agency is fully optimised with the necessary human, material and monetary resources to continue its good run against unpatriotic citizens bent on bringing shame to our country.

Tosin Damola, Lokoja, Kogi State