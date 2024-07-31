  • Wednesday, 31st July, 2024

DRUG TRAFFICKING, NDLEA AND NIGERIA’S IMAGE

Featured | 1 hour ago

One of the major issues soiling the image of Nigeria abroad is its citizens’ involvement in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

This has damaged the image of this country to a large extent, to the point that Nigerians travelling to other countries are subjected to discriminating and embarrassing search experiences at international airports, all because we are being stereotyped as ‘a country of drug traffickers.’

On account of a few black sheep that besmirched the name of the country with trafficking activities, Nigerians have been declared unwanted in some countries. In some extreme instances, innocent citizens have been endangered by the criminal activities of their unpatriotic compatriots. 

For example, a few years ago, a group in South Africa that called itself People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) went on the rampage on the street, killing anyone found to be a Nigerian, whom they accused of masterminding drug rings and other organized crimes in their country. 

In recent years, the government of Seychelles has also issued a persona non granta edict against Nigerian tourists whom they allege bring drugs into the country. 

Some social commentators have correctly pointed out that harsh treatment against Nigerians abroad is fuelled largely by the trafficking activities of some unpatriotic citizens of this country. 

Back in the 1960s, Nigerians were once known for their virtues: industrious, God-fearing and law-abiding. But a tiny minority of unscrupulous Nigerians has destroyed our good image. 

Just recently, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in a decisive operation, intercepted a drug smuggling attempt by one Orobi Adoubi Amen on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. 

Amen, a passenger from Benin Republic heading to Dubai via Accra, Ghana, on an Air Peace flight, attempted to smuggle narcotics into Dubai.

Just imagine that this was coming shortly after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government lifted a 21-month travel visa restriction imposed on Nigerian citizens on July 15, 2024.

The prompt action of NDLEA saved the country from what could have been another international scandal were he to be caught in Dubai with drugs. 

NDLEA has caught scores of drug traffickers heading to the Middle East and India in the past few months.

By and large, we are coming to terms with the critical role of NDLEA in safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and its global reputation.

Every effort must be made by government to ensure that this agency is fully optimised with the necessary human, material and monetary resources to continue its good run against unpatriotic citizens bent on bringing shame to  our country.

Tosin Damola, Lokoja, Kogi State

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.