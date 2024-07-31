Be Diligent, Resilient, Forward-thinking, QC Principal Urges Graduating Class

Uchechukwu Nnaike

As Queen’s College, Lagos graduated members of the 2024 class in an elaborate ceremony, the Principal of the college, Dr. Oyindamola Obabori, has advised the outgoing students to maintain the virtues of diligence, resilience, and forward-thinking always.

She urged them to embrace their unique strengths, to take calculated risks, and to never be afraid to dream big. “Forge your own path, and don’t be deterred by the nay-sayers. Your true greatness lies in your ability to overcome obstacles, learn from your failures, and relentlessly pursue your passions,” she said.

According to her, the mentoring, teachings, scoldings, and even sanctions they received during their stay at the school were to help them grow into the best versions of themselves, ready to tackle any challenge life throws their way.

“Throughout your time here, you’ve demonstrated an unparalleled resilience, an insatiable thirst for knowledge, and a boundless determination to succeed. These are the very qualities that will propel you forward and help you achieve the extraordinary,” she said.

Obabori said that their class theme is ‘Unlocking True Greatness’ is apt, adding that it’s all about keeping that fire burning inside them to reach their full potential. “Nothing is impossible, you can be what you want to be. Let these words fuel your creativity, innovation, and drive. Your commitment to success will set you apart, no matter where you go.”

She also advised them to draw inspiration from some of amazing alumni who have gone on to achieve greatness. “Young women who are increasingly becoming trailblazers in politics, finance world, entertainment and innovative technology; inspiring all of us. They started right where you are now, proving that the sky is only the beginning for those who know.

“Never forget the sisters you met within the walls of Queen’s College. Be sure to bless everyone God brings your way as you make your journey through life, and it will always be well with you,” the principal said.

The PTA Chairman, Mr. Oluwayomi Ojo, who congratulated the graduating students, urged them to carry with them the values, knowledge and friendships they cultivated at the college.

“Remember that you are equipped to face challenges with courage, to embrace opportunities with confidence, and to make a positive impact on the world around you.

“We believe in your potential and look forward to witnessing the remarkable paths you will carve out for yourselves. Always strive for excellence, remain steadfast in your integrity, and continue to uphold the noble legacy of our beloved school,” he said.