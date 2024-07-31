AN AVOIDABLE NATIONWIDE PROTEST



ISMAILA RABIU argues for dialogue and intellectual engagement instead of a protest to address the issues



Ruins and relics of war are ample in history. Yet they haven’t dissuaded nations and personalities from waging them and engaging in conflicts. News media is full of gory pictures and videos of dead and dying soldiers, alongside the agonies of their parents, particularly from the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict since February 2022. Just as there are many from the Israeli response to Hamas’ 7th October 2023 attack on Gaza. Despite this, military recruitment still receives high enthusiasm worldwide, including in Nigeria, where youths throng recruitment grounds in large numbers.



When people resolve to change their living conditions positively, the will to attain it remains paramount, regardless of the threat to confront their chosen path. This is true for protests or revolutions when a group decides it is the only option to confront oppression, persecution, or unfavourable living conditions due to governance.



Recently, we have been inundated with reminders of the destruction caused by the EndSARS protest of October 2020 in Nigeria and the recent protest in Kenya, which lasted over a week. These protests resulted in job losses, increased personal hardships, and unanticipated deaths.

Such reminders aim to dissuade the planned nationwide

protest dubbed “#endbadgovernance in Nigeria’ slated to commence on Thursday 1st August. I frown upon the manner of protests in Nigeria as they

often harbour hidden intentions beyond what is publicly stated. Sponsors may hide behind protests to carry out vendettas, settle scores, and execute ulterior motives, disguising their actions as seeking better conditions for the people.



We must condemn mass protests due to their destructive outcomes. Instead, we need intellectual engagements with the political class at specific locations to convey the message about the people’s suffering due to lacklustre governance.



History shows that wars, mass protests, revolutions, and coups are often reactions to real or perceived unpalatable actions affecting people’s interests and aspirations. Such actions cannot be stopped by mere threats. Leaders must embrace persuasion, positive engagement, and dialogue when people react to poor governance. The leader’s duty is to uplift the standard of living and take the country to a higher pedestal, which is the tenet of good governance.



Good governance is a universal demand and entails a government’s ability to generate wealth and judiciously use it to ensure people’s safety, security, and happiness. It guarantees unfettered freedom to strive and make a living, with adequate provisions for those incapacitated. People embrace governments that guarantee good governance and national sovereignty.



In a democracy, good governance is the utmost desire, influencing the choice of political parties and candidates. If a government’s performance is deemed unsatisfactory, people devise ways to communicate their hardships, one of which is protest. However, mass protests in Africa have often resulted in social disorders and public upheaval without achieving the intended goals. Instead, such protests benefit external observers who exploit the situation.



The destruction from #EndSARS in 2020, which Nigeria has not fully recovered from, makes any mass protest now unpatriotic and insensitive to the victims’ suffering. Street marching protests, which often turn violent, are outdated. Our social scientists need to examine our mode of protest and align it with civilized societies.



Organizers of the planned protest should heed wise counsel and cancel it. They should show real leadership control to prevent violence, theft, and destruction. The protest demands should remain within legal legitimacy, asking for good governance without overstepping bounds. Demands for the president to step down would be legally and socially unacceptable, as the Supreme Court has settled the presidential election disputes.



To address the nation’s challenges, the federal government should work towards reducing the pump price of petroleum to ease the cost of living. This is achievable with transparency in the petroleum sector. Clean individuals can ensure transparency, and an adhoc committee comprising representatives from various sectors can oversee fuel importation. This will help eliminate conjecture and allow the government to understand the true subsidy requirements.



Mr. President should continue fixing power, energy, and refineries; resolving security challenges; working on constitutional restructuring; reviving industries; and creating an enabling business environment. Adequate attention to the youths’ needs will ensure a better future with ample job opportunities.



Government actions should persuade would-be protesters that people’s welfare is paramount. Dialogue with protest organizers and respected voices should allay youths’ fears. Persuasion and indications of good governance will unite people, create hope, and prevent protests. Good governance instils patriotism and zeal for public and private service.



In conclusion, intellectual engagement and positive actions are crucial to addressing the nation’s issues. Protests should be avoided as they often lead to chaos and destruction. Instead, constructive dialogue and collaboration can help achieve the desired good governance and national development.



– Rabiu, a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army, writes from Ibadan