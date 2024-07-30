Verve Partners YouTube, Simplifies Payments Experience for Premium Subscribers

Arthur Ariye

Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand, Verve, has officially partnered YouTube, the world’s largest video-sharing platform.

The partnership, Verve said in a statement, offers YouTube Premium Subscribers a seamless payment experience, offering unparallel convenience through Verve’s innovative debit cards.

“By adding YouTube Premium subscriptions to its bouquet of benefits, Verve has simplified the payment process for millions of Verve cardholders and YouTube users across Africa. This initiative underscores Verve’s commitment to redefining the digital payment landscape, providing both convenience and accessibility to its cardholders,” it said.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, said: “Through this strategic partnership, Verve is dedicated to redefining the digital payment experience, empowering our cardholders with unparalleled convenience and accessibility.”

He emphasised that this collaboration with YouTube highlights Verve’s role as a pioneer in the digital payments ecosystem while expanding its reach and influence beyond traditional financial boundaries.

This partnership is about more than just facilitating payments; it’s about enhancing consumer engagement and satisfaction. It includes continuing Verve’s existing initiatives, such as the Verve Goodlife Consumer Promo—a long-running campaign focused on rewarding consumers loyalty and offering cardholders a wide array of benefits- to ensure Verve cardholders continue to enjoy the good life.

Also, speaking on the partnership, Executive Vice President– Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed her excitement at the partnership, stating, “Subscribers can now benefit from a more streamlined process when renewing their YouTube Premium memberships, with the added assurance of Verve’s secure and reliable payment infrastructure. This collaboration signifies that African consumers are not just passive participants in the global digital economy but are active contributors, enjoying services with the same ease and efficiency as their global counterparts.”