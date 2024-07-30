Suspected Cultists Kill Tricycle Operator in Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Cult killings have persisted in Anambra State with the latest killing of a tricycle operator last Sunday morning in the capital city of Awka.

Though the identity of the deceased was not immediately ascertained, sources said he was an indigene of Kogi State, who also works as a tricycle owner and operator.

A source said: “The cultists stormed his house in Ifite area of Awka last Sunday morning. His brother, who accosted the gunmen as they entered the compound, was ignored as he tried to ask about their mission.

“They moved straight into his room and shot him several times while he was still on his bed. They shattered his brain and left without any confrontation.”

The source, who claims to hail from Kogi State also, said: “Immediately after the incident, the brothers quickly chattered a vehicle to take him to his state.

“The victim is a Muslim, and I can tell you that by now, they have already buried him as his religion stipulates.

“Just last Saturday, he had traced a boy who rode his Keke for him and confiscated it because the boy had not brought home returns to him for some time.”

As at the time of filing this report, the state Police Command was yet to respond to inquiries on the incident.

Cult killings have remained on the rise in Awka, with many senior security personnel lamenting over the involvement of many prominent personalities in the town.

A police chief said: “Once you arrest a cultists, the next minute you begin to receive calls from very important people for their release. It is disheartening!”