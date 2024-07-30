  • Tuesday, 30th July, 2024

Ododo Commends Tinubu for Appointing Adeyanju as NLTF Boss

Nigeria

Governor Ododo expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu  for  the appointment of  Mr. Tosin Adeyanju as the  Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of  dedication and hard work.  Ododo stated this when he visited Adeyanju in Abuja.

He said: “I am happy to meet you today, Tosin. Your appointment is a testament to your dedication and hard work. I have no doubt that you will excel in your new role and make Kogi State proud.”

According to him, the visit was a moment of celebration and collaboration, marking the beginning of a new era of teamwork and development in Kogi State

Ododo  emphasised the need for collective effort to drive development in the state and country, saying,

“We must work together as a team to take advantage of the good deeds of President Tinubu and spread development across our nation,” he said.

Responding, Adeyanju  thanked  Ododo for his visit and promised to make Kogi State and Nigerians proud in his new role. 

He described the governor as an humble man who is committed to the welfare of the people of Kogi State.

