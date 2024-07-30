Obasanjo Bemoans Iwuanyanwu’s Demise, Says He Left without Seeing Dream Nigeria

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has bemoaned the demise of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, regretting that he died without seeing the birth of “a new Nigeria of his dream.”

He poured out his sorrow for the man he described as “my friend, brother and one of our nation’s most intrepid entrepreneurs” in a condolence message he addressed to one of lwuanyanwu’s sons, Jide, yesterday.

Obasanjo said he received the sad news of Iwuanyanwu’s demise “with mixed feelings of sadness and gratitude to God” for the man that lived an illustrious life of selfless service accumulating a “galaxy of honours.”

According to him, “I was sad because we will miss his contribution to the building of a new Nigena of his dream, but I am grateful to God for such a life well-spent in the service of our fatherland.

“It is certainly not by accident that lwuanyanwu is a household name throughout the country today even though ordinarily it should have been quite unpronounceable to any but the indigenous Igbo tongue.”

The former president said, the late Iwuanyanwu made his name popular by dint of hard work, adding that their lines crossed many years ago, which sparked a mutual friendship that lasted till his departure.

He demonstrated deep knowledge of the late elder statesman, running through his forays into sports, businesses and philanthropy, all of which he recorded successes through his never-say-die spirit.

“Chief lwuanyanwu revelled in overcoming obstacles. To most Nigerians, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s claim to fame in his proprietorship of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, truly one of the outstanding football clubs on the continent, is remarkable.

“But it must be obvious to all observers that the same dedication, organisational ability, acumen and strong social motivation, which gave birth to the famous Club, found expression in many other facets of the Chief’s life in which he succeeded beyond the common measure.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu broke through the frontiers of many businesses and was a giant in very many respects: a distinguished leader in the church, politics, business, publishing, engineering, aviation, agriculture, industry, insurance, banking, real estate/properties. shipping. hospitality, sports administration, philanthropy, etc.”

Obasanjo described Iwuanyanwu as “a patriot and nationalist of no mean order (who) belonged to that rare breed of Nigerians whose interests and associations cut across all sections of authentic heroes.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s insatiable drive for success propelled him across several frontiers and made him a shining demonstration of what can be achieved when hard work, perseverance, grit and intelligence are applied to seemingly insoluble problems,” he pointed out.