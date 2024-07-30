NFF Calls for Applications for F’Eagles’ Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has requested applications from suitably qualified candidates for the vacant position of coach of the U20 Men National Team, otherwise known as Flying Eagles.

The public notice, which is on the Federation’s website (https://thenff.com/job/vacancy-for-the-position-of-u-20-male-national-team-head-coach/)has specified that candidates to possess at least a CAF B License, must have been in football coaching for at least five years, be conversant with Nigeria’s domestic game, possess strong leadership qualities and be able to communicate effectively in English language. Candidates must also be upright and transparent in the discharge of their duties, be ready and willing to work with the NFF Technical Department and NFF Technical Sub-Committee, must have attained some level of success in coaching in the past three years and be ready to work cordially with the NFF leadership.

Applications are invited from all Nigerian coaches, including those working in the diaspora.

Applications will close at midnight on Sunday, 4th August 2024, with a successful candidate to be named after a thorough screening process.