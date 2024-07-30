New Eatery Makes Entry Into Nigeria with Grand Launch In Abuja

Chinedu Eze

Wellcome Snacks, a new player in the Nigerian puff food industry has officially launched its innovative three layer snack in the capital city of Abuja, at a grand event at the Sandralia Hotel in Jabi, recently.

The launch event brought together business partners, distributors, media representatives, influencers, and members of the public, who were treated to a comprehensive introduction to the Wellcome Snacks brand and its variants.

Speaking on the launch of the brand, General Manager for Wellcome Nig Ltd, Mr. Mr Will Li, expressed excitement about Wellcome Snacks, explaining that it is part of CWAY’s unrelenting commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and exceeding expectations. Reiterating the fact that Wellcome Snacks is a first-of-its-kind 3-layered chip, crafted using advanced Japanese technology, he said, “The Wellcome snack’s tagline of “Single Crunch, Triple Delight,” is a promise of the unique taste and deliciousness that this brand promises. Currently available in two flavors – Spicy Chicken and Chocolate Wellcome Snacks aims to captivate snack enthusiasts across Nigeria.”

The AGM, Marketing, Mr. Samuel Akinrimisirevealed that the brand is targeted at Nigerians of all ages, particularly young adults aged 16-25 as its primary market, with a broader appeal to all chip snack consumers. He revealed also that the product is available in three sizes: 15g, 30g, and 60g, catering to various consumer preferences and occasions.

During a comprehensive briefing session, the Brand and Marketing Manager – Mr. FalaseEmmanuel, delivered a detailed presentation on the origins and development of Wellcome Snacks.