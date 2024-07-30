Nationwide Protest: IGP Meets With Organisers, Human Rights Lawyers, Calls For Caution 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Tuesday met with organisers of Take It Back Movement, and prominent human rights lawyers to fashion modality for the nationwide protest, while cautioning against violence protest.

A statement by Force Spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the meeting which held virtually, had in attendance prominent human rights lawyers, Femi Falana (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and other key members of the Take It Back Movement.

He explained that the meeting was held at the instance of the planned nationwide protest, adding that the engagement is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all citizens while upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Speaking during the meeting the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun emphasized the importance of maintaining public order and safety during the planned protests.

He acknowledged the group’s right to express their concerns through peaceful protests and reiterated the Police Force’s duty to facilitate such rights within the bounds of the law.

The IGP, also advised the Take It Back Movement, who have indicated their interest to protest, to engage with the respective State Police Commissioners to coordinate and plan the protests in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and the general public, while pre-empting any security challenges and ensuring that the protests proceed peacefully.

He also advised against unplanned open and unnecessary processions due to the potential dangers they pose. The IGP said that organizing and coordinating with the police and other security agencies are essential steps to mitigate risks, protect the rights of all citizens, and protect the well-being of all involved.

The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating that the Force remains dedicated to protecting the rights of all citizens and ensuring that all public gatherings are conducted safely and securely, called on stakeholders to work together to foster a peaceful and secure environment during the planned protests.