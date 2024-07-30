  • Tuesday, 30th July, 2024

Groups Denounce Planned Protest Against Tinubu Administration

A group of concerned citizens and the Muri Campaign Council have strongly denounced a planned protest allegedly orchestrated by a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, against the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

According to a statement released Tuesday in Abuja, the groups described the plot as “laughable” and emphasized its commitment to lawfulness and non-violence.

“We want to clarify that we are not associated with these alleged plans and vehemently disavow any involvement in such activities,” said the Director of New Media and spokesperson for the Muri Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele. 

“We have no intentions of participating in any protest that incites disorder or promotes violence.”

The groups urged the government to hold Yahaya Bello and his associates accountable for any potential violent demonstrations originating from Kogi State.

“We stand firm in our commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering a peaceful environment for all Nigerians,” Ijele added. 

“We advocate for peaceful and lawful means of addressing grievances and encourage dialogue as the foundation for resolving differences.”

