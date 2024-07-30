Group Lauds Peter Obi for Being Supportive Leader, Youth-friendly 

Sunday Okobi

A socio-political group, The Collective Movement (TCM), has lauded the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on his recent 63-year-old birthday celebration, describing him as a supportive leader and a great source of strength for the youths.

In a statement issued and made valiable to THISDAY yesterday by the group Director of Media, Mazi Edwin Nwachukwu, the Founder of TCM, High Chief Franklin Ekechukwu, described the former presidential candidate as a leader with a heart of gold, as he prayed for Obi’s day to be filled with joy, love, and happiness.

He wished ‘the game changer in the 2023 general election’ more years of impactful service to the country and blessings ahead of the 2027 election.

Calling on Obi to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the group said: “With the utmost humility and appreciation, as you know sir, the situation of our beloved once-promised country is deteriorating, leaving everyone uncertain about the future. You are a force in the hearts of millions of Nigerians as a mentor and leader who can help salvage the state of the nation, most especially the youths who look up to you.

“You are an experienced businessman and successful politician with so many victories won through your bravery and resilience. I would appeal to you on behalf of The Collective Movement not to abandon a mission you once shared just because of some narcissistic and selfish individuals who disrespected you and turned the PDP in Anambra State into a crisis, causing you to exit the party.

“Sir, we appeal to you to consider coming back to renew the dream ticket once again. The Atiku/Obi dream that defeated the APC in 2019. Nigerians will be so happy to have the Atiku/Obi dream team once again in 2027. We strongly believe that your alliance with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the only force that can remove APC from power and return it to the people.

“Significantly, having you as our Vice President puts our future on the clear path of a credible successor and victory in successive elections.’’

Ekechukwu added: “Your Excellency, you witnessed the backlash against that decision from the elite members of the party against His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar but he stood his ground. As you also know, Atiku is a man of principle who believes in the rule of law and a democratic Nigeria.

“He will ensure that the right person takes responsibility from him, there is no other person Nigerians will know if not you, that by itself will secure the better future of Nigeria.

“We, therefore, urge you, sir, to believe in the future of Nigeria and run with His Excellency to rescue the country. The need to rescue the country cannot be overemphasised, and having two capable hands at the helm of affairs will not hurt the country but better it.’’

The group founder noted that Obi knows that many people are whispering into our ears to repeat the 2023 debacle, “but please do not adhere to their advice. Listening and adhering to the whispers can only open the door to another massive rigging and allow APC to retain and remain in power.’’