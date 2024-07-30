Ezinne: D’Tigress Have Made a Statement Not to Give up No Matter Who We Are Playing

D’Tigress’ Ezinne Kalu could barely talk after stepping off the court in the wake of Nigeria’s vibrant and landmark 75-62 success against Australia on Monday morning.

It was an epic performance from the African side as they recorded their first Olympic success in 20 years, as well as making history by coming out on top of a Group phase game for the very first time.

Defensively, D’Tigress were warriors – a fact not lost on Kalu who made a special return to the national team after a three-year gap to claim 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

“Our defence was relentless,” she told FIBA.comproudly.

“When we are on the court, we smell blood. Nobody defends quite like us and that is what keeps us going.

Ezinne Kalu set the tone defensively for Nigeria

“Australia came out in the second half with their veterans and an amazing coach who knows what she’s doing, but we kept our foot on the gas and kept on going.

“Wow, this really means a lot for our country. Coming into this competition we were ranked 12th (in the Power Rankings) and Australia I think were third or fourth.”

“Today we made a statement that we are not going to give up and no matter what country we play, we are going to play our basketball.”

It’s not been an easy ride for Kalu and her teammates at times and she admitted that it has been getting through some adversity that has proven a driver for shaping success.

She said: “We are a family and sometimes you fight with your brother and your sister and then the next day you make up and be friends again the next day.

“That is what we have been doing in these past years. We have been trying to just stay together as a team and today proved that we can be great.”

One of the main reasons for Nigeria’s incredible victory against Opals has been the impact of head coach, Rene Wakama.

Rene Wakama has turned up the dial for Nigeria defensively

“She brought her experience and her fresh mind, she sees something different,” claimed Kalu.

“She sees what we don’t see in ourselves sometimes. She trusts us and we trust her. It’s good to have someone who knows the game so well and wants us to succeed so much.”

As for the play-caller herself, she was still trying to take in the enormity of the victory.

“I have a wave of emotions. I am so proud and excited for this group. I’ve got a lot of girls that are hungry and shocked the world,” said Wakama.

“We are tough. It’s in our DNA, it’s who we are – we don’t back down and I just want to bring a lot of energy and passion,” she added.

Nigeria now faces France and then Canada in their next Group B fixtures.