Consumers Hail Big Bull Rice’s New Seal

Big Bull Rice recently unveiled a new holographic seal tape on its 25kg and 50kg packs, and consumers are already singing its praises. This innovative measure, aimed at combating counterfeiting, ensures that customers can now easily verify the authenticity of their purchases.

The introduction of the holographic seal tape has been met with widespread approval, from major distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers.

Chukwuma Nwosu, a wholesale foodstuff trader, expressed his satisfaction with the new seal. “I’m happy that I can differentiate Big Bull Rice from counterfeit products through this new holographic seal.”

Mrs. Bola Afolabi, a mother of three, also shared her relief. “So many products have been compromised in the Nigerian market, and getting authentic and healthy products is now a chore. I want the best for my family, and I am happy Big Bull Rice has taken this proactive step.”

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, emphasized the positive reception. “Consumers have responded very positively to the new holographic seal tape, and we appreciate their commendations. Our consumers have also reached out with numerous positive feedback. This response motivates us to keep our consumers’ interests at heart, regardless of market challenges. We remain committed to providing our consumers the best quality and state-of-the-art technology that ensures product integrity,” he stated.

Executive Director, TGI Group, Deepanjan Roy, highlighted the company’s dedication to quality and authenticity. “The positive feedback from our customers and distributors regarding the holographic seal is very encouraging. It reaffirms our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity,” he added.