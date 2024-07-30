Before The Protests Begin…

REUBEN ABATI

“Ol’Boy.”

“Bros. Bro-oo!”

“How are you preparing for Thursday?”

“What is happening on Thursday?”

“What do you mean what is happening on Thursday? The #EndBad Governance protest”

“I see. Me, I am not protesting oh. When I wake up on Thursday, if I see that some people are already on the streets, me I go stay for house oh. I don’t want trouble.”

“That is cowardice. The protesters want to do it for all of us. They have specific points. There is hunger in the land. There is no fuel. Life is hard. Tomatoes have become expensive. Common garri, people no fit chop again.”

“Good and do you know the protesters? They are saying there are no leaders, you are supporting a faceless protest?”

“It is not as faceless as you think. Peter Obi, Femi Falana, Deji Adeyanju, the Take It Back Movement have all said that the people’s right to protest is a constitutional right. They have asked to be allowed to use the Eagle Square in Abuja.”

“Yes, they have also asked Nyesom Wike to allow them access to facilities at the Eagle Square, including the toilets. I think they should just insist that Wike should come physically and help them with the toilets, by cleaning for them, because it is their constitutional right to use the Eagle Square. Nobody is questioning the people’s right to protest. Sections 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution provide the necessary cover for that. As a citizen you have the right to speak and the right to the freedoms of association and assembly. What you cannot do is to insist that you will impose anarchy or rage or chaos on the country. The DSS says what we are dealing with is actually a regime change protest. You cannot do that.”

“Who told government that the people will cause violence or that they are planning chaos? Even Mr. Peter Obi that they say is supporting the protests, has come out publicly to advise the would-be protesters to stay within the ambit of the law. So, who is talking about violence, and why is the government afraid?

“Every protest leads to one problem or the other”

“That is not true”

“The 1789 riots in France because of hunger ended up with the French Revolution. In the United States, the people who were protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza disrupted activities on the university campuses. Recently when the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the US, to address Congress, pro-Palestine, anti-Israel persons protested at the Union Station and Pennsylvanian Avenue. My major take-away from that was that the police in Washington DC arrested over 200 people. The police chief said people can protest, but they have no right to go beyond the First Amendment. You remember the Arab Spring in 2011, from Tunisia to the whole of the Middle East. Remember the Kenya riots recently. Violence, anarchy will not bring anybody any good.”

“My brother. People are tired. They are hungry.”

“When Buhari was there, why did they not fight?”

“There was #EndSARS in 2020. Have you forgotten so soon?”

“Yes. Yes. EndSARS. And what good did it bring to Nigeria? All the people that died at Lekki Toll Gate, it is only their families that will forever feel the pains.”

“It is the primary duty of government to protect the people.”

“It is also the duty of the people to act within the ambit of the law. Citizenship comes with rights and responsibilities. Governors, traditional rulers, civil society groups, Christian and Islamic clerics have all appealed for calm. They have advised the angry youths to give government a chance. I don’t agree that the people should wait for three years before they speak up. You cannot legislate the people’s anger. But then, make your point, do not destroy. Do you recall the number of vehicles, houses and businesses that were destroyed during EndSARS?”

“I hope you know that it is not everybody calling for calm and dialogue that is an apostle of peace, some of them are doing it for their own interests. All the traditional rulers that went to visit Tinubu over this planned protest, tell me: did they or did they not collect sitting allowance? Hen Hen. Some of those characters that have been showing up in the media calling for peace. Do you think they are doing it for free? Even the security agencies, is this not their time to submit budgets for crowd control? One Bishop in Niger state even quoted Romans 13 1-3 saying the people must respect those in constituted authority.”

“Leave the Pastor alone. The Bible is the Book of Life. Everything is in it. But as for the security agencies, they have a constitutional duty to protect the state. No responsible government will fold its arms and allow chaos.”

“Is that why the Defence Headquarters is now saying they have identified unscrupulous elements and the military will come out and defend the country?”

“Yes, why not? Section 217 (2) (c) of the 1999 Constitution.”

“Section this, Section that. You think by quoting Sections of the Constitution, you are making sense? Who cares? We are talking about the reality of the people’s frustration. A protest is not necessarily an evil thing. In 2012, there was no violence. People met in Ojota and they rejected the plan to remove fuel subsidy. They were peaceful.”

“No. No. The protests actually turned bloody at some point. Go and check the Vanguard newspaper of Jan. 10, 2012. The protests turned bloody in Kano, Lagos and Benin and about 12 people were killed. Two in Lagos, seven in Kano and another three in Benin. You never know what will happen. The government is saying that the protests could be hijacked by mischief makers.”

“In 2012, the protest was led by responsible people. Pastor Tunde Bakare. Femi Kuti, Dr Tunji Braithwaite, Fela Durotoye, Mohammed Fawehinmi, Ortis Wiliki… for seven hours, they spoke. People were even asked to bring their mats to come and sleep on the streets. The Jonathan government did not threaten people. The people had their say. What I don’t understand is the energy the Tinubu government is putting into telling people to shut up. After all, the President himself has reminded everyone that he is a veteran of street protests. Why doesn’t he too come out on Thursday and lead the protest in the spirit of democracy?”

“He should protest against himself? What are you saying? Where are the Wole Soyinkas, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Femi Falana, Fela Durotoye, Olisa Agbakoba, Omoyele Sowore?”

“You cannot dictate to anybody what to do.”

“Ok. Ok. So, if the security agencies break bones, shoot, and maim let nobody complain. Those who say they are courageous can dare the state. My only concern is that the gestation period for the protest is too long. They have given the security agencies more than enough time for them to get their arsenal together. My fear is even that the protest may not take place. People, especially in Lagos are more likely to sit at home, and monitor the protests on television.”

“I think the protests have started oh. Some angry youths were on the streets yesterday in Minna and Abuja.”

“As long as they are peaceful, fine.”

“Even here in Lagos, some youths protested in FESTAC yesterday.”

“No, those ones were not part of the Ebilokan protests. I understand they showed their anger because MTN had suspended their phone lines because of National Identification Number (NIN). Government gave enough long notice, but you know the way this country is. It is not MTN alone. Even 9 Mobile has suspended people’s lines. I know people who had submitted their NIN more than a year ago, and they still got their lines suspended.”

“I suspect government has a hand in it. They want to prevent protesters from talking. In fact, that will annoy the people more. It is provocative.”

“I don’t think it is government. The National Communications Commission (NCC), the telecom regulator came out yesterday telling MTN to restore the lines immediately.”

“It is more than that. I think the top executives of MTN, 9Mobile and any other telco that are suspending people’s phone lines at this time should be arrested immediately for engaging in an act of sabotage that can heighten tension in the country. The people are saying they are hungry, and angry. They are planning to take to the streets on Thursday, then you switch off their phone lines. That sounds like adding petrol to fire.”

“So, you want them arrested?”

“Yes, The DSS should call them in for questioning, let them explain why people’s lines have to be cut off, and what happened to the identification numbers they collected before now. Nonsense.”

“That would amount to transferred aggression. MTN did not cause hunger in Nigeria. They may have their business reasons”.

“Let them go and write statements, I beg. They did not even have the decency to explain to Nigerians why, and when their phone lines should be suspended. Nonsense upon ingredient. I don’t even know why government has to appeal to everybody. By now, the security agencies should have arrested some people, who are bent on making trouble. Let nobody come tomorrow and tell us that they had a challenge with intelligence gathering. Protest, yes. You want to cause problem or add fire to an already combustible situation, No.”

“This is still a democracy sha. The people have the right to be heard.”

“We are saying the same thing.”

“No. You sound like a fascist. Not even Tinubu’s spokespersons are this dismissive.”

“I have not dismissed anybody. But just don’t let anybody in uniform use you to collect promotion. They will shoot you, claim they did a good job. While you are in the hospital, they will gain promotion at work. Have you not seen that some people have already printed T-shirts. I have seen No to Protest T-shirts. I have also seen End Bad Governance T-shirts? Some people are saying We are Hungry. Some people see an opportunity for quick business. Don’t be surprised if skit makers, musicians, Nollywood producers all join the bandwagon. At the end of it all, the economy will suffer more.”

“But look at the positive side. You can’t blame those who want to give Tinubu a shock therapy. In this country, if you keep quiet, people will ride roughshod over you. You see what happened when Aliko Dangote spoke up? He joined the Soro Soke group. He spoke his mind. Are you not aware that the Federal Government has met him half-way. Now he and other local owners of refineries can buy crude oil from the NNPC in Naira. If a billionaire can speak up, who are you a thousand-naire not to Soro Soke? Organized Labour spoke, Tinubu don go sign new national minimum wage. Even domestic workers who no complain, he put join.”

“I don’t think you have been listening to me. I am not against protest, just operate within the ambit of the law. Let the police know your chosen location. In Abuja, is it Unity Fountain? In Lagos, is it Ojota Park or Campos Square? Section 83 of the Police Establishment Act 2020 (as amended). The police must protect you, but they also need to know your location. In 2022, #EndSARS was peaceful for two weeks before things went the other way. Some youths went to the streets in Akoka, Lagos yesterday, destroying other people’s vehicles. How does that help anybody?”

“It is alright. When you go out on Thursday and you run into the protesters, please go and tell them Section this, Section that. What is my own? By the way, have you been following the Olympics?”

“Yes. Yes. Yes. Very colorful opening ceremony if you ignore the controversy over the mix up in the names of North Korea and South Korea as well as the protests over Christianity and the parody of Da Vinci’s The Last Supper. I loved the attire of Mongolia, Liberia, the US, Great Britain, the opening ceremony was a good mix of history, fashion, music, diversity and the beauty of Paris and France.”

“Indeed, very good. But our team has not been pulling its weight. The Super Falcons have been beaten by Brazil and Spain. They will be very lucky to make it to the quarter finals. Our table tennis team: Offiong Edem, Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo, Fatimo Bello are all out. The first time since 1988 that the Nigerian team will not win a game in table tennis. Cynthia Ogunsemilore, lightweight boxer failed the dope test. But I guess it is the Olympics. Attendance is enough glory in itself. After all, Nigeria has done better than the Canada female team, the defending champions in women football. Their analyst was sent home. The coach has been suspended by FIFA for one year. They have been asked to pay a fine of $226, 000. The Canada team was accused of spying on New Zealand with the aid of a drone, thus violating the principles of fair play and now they also have a six-points deduction imposed on them. At least so far, the Nigerian team has not brought us any scandal.”

“I think our female basketball team D’Tigress is showing great promise. Yesterday, they beat the Australian team, rated the third best in the world, 75 -62. Historic. Their first win in an Olympic match since Athens in 2004. They must keep it up. Even the male basketball team from South Sudan is about to make history. They beat Puerto Rico 90 to 79.”

“More history will be made. After all, Le Bron James is the first billionaire to compete at the Olympics. Simone Biles is back with a bang. She is dazzling. It is the Olympics showcasing the glory of human and individual talent. But I don’t understand why there are many errors. France spent $9 billion for God’s sake. The broadcasters cannot get the names of countries right, and even yesterday, the National Anthem of Sudan was played for South Sudan. I hear even the games village is too cramped. The food is not great either. Team Great Britain has had to arrange their own chef. Almost all the members of Team USA have left the Olympics Village to check into hotels. Can you imagine 10 girls scrambling to use two bathrooms? The beds are made of cardboards! No air conditioning in the Olympics Village in this sweltering heat.”

“They are there to win medals, not to indulge in luxury. I beg. I am sure there would be more than enough athletes who are just happy to be there.”

“I have checked the medals table. China, Japan, Britain, United States, Australia, France, South Korea, Italy, and Canada are not doing badly at all. South Africa has three medals. Egypt one bronze medal, Tunisia one silver medal”

“It is okay. No problem. Team Nigeria is wearing good jerseys. And trust our people, they will stay at the Village. Nigeria should pay them their allowances sha. We don’t want to hear stories.”