  • Tuesday, 30th July, 2024

Arik Air: NCAA to Monitor Passengers Handling at Airport Terminals

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

•To offer information

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it was well-informed of the grounding of Arik Air aircraft over legal issues and the attendant impact on its flights and intending passengers.

According to it, while the NCAA monitors the situation and engages Arik Air on its plans for affected passengers, its Consumer Protection Officers are available at the terminals to monitor passenger handling and to offer information.

A statement signed by Director, Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, on Tuesday in Abuja, noted: “Air travelers may also walk into the NCAA Consumer Protection offices, identify and speak with our officers for assistance or send email to cpd@ncaa.gov.ng.

“NCAA empathises with all affected passengers and wishes to assure of the protection of their rights as critical stakeholders,” the statement concluded.

