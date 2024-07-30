Ajaka Urges Tinubu to Reshuffle Cabinet, Accuses Government Officials of Demarketing Nigeria

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has accused government officials of demarketing Nigeria, even as he urged President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet

In a statement titled: “My Stand on the Nationwide Protest,” which he issued yesterday, Ajaka urged those planning the nationwide protest over the hardship in the country to give the president more time to fix the numerous challenges in the land.

He also advised the president to reshuffle his cabinet and bring in persons who are ready to work with him to actualise his renewed hope agenda.

“I want to trust that the president will consider reshuffling his cabinet in the near future and bring fresh ideas and people who will key in his renewed hope.

“This could bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to his administration, allowing for greater progress and development.

“Also, I would like to advise the President to caution or suspend his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, who is bent on creating enemies for the president than friends due to his utterances on social media.

“It is no secret that our country is going through a period of immense economic hardship.”

The statement added: “As a Special Adviser, Mr. Onanuga should be working towards fostering unity, and ensuring that the government’s policies are communicated effectively to the Nigerian people.

“However, the actions and words of Mr. Onanuga seem to be doing quite the opposite. His rhetoric has been divisive and inflammatory, creating adversaries for the president and his administration across the country.

“The other day, Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA (Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency) made some frivolous claims against Africa’s richest, Aliko Dangote.

“We must understand that Aliko Dangote is not just a prominent Nigerian businessman, but also a global brand that has brought immense pride and investment to Nigeria.

“His contributions to the country’s economy and development cannot be overstated. As such, it is crucial that Nigeria does everything within its power to protect and support him.”

Furthermore, he noted that the, “the false claim made by Farouk Ahmed not only tarnishes Dangote’s brand but also has the potential to create division and animosity between the North and the President.

“I hope President Tinubu will take the urgent steps to suspend Farouk Ahmed in order to send a clear message that false claims and actions that could harm the reputation of influential individuals or create division within the country will not be tolerated,”

On the planed nationwide protests, he said, “I would like to lend my voice regarding the planned nationwide protest by Nigerian youths in response to the high cost of living that many of us are currently facing.”

According to him, while he understands and empathises with the frustrations and hardships Nigerians were going through, embarking on a protest may not be the right decision for the country right now.

“More often than not, peaceful protests end up in violence and destruction of public and private properties.

“We need to remember that we are a resilient and united nation. We have faced numerous challenges in the past, and we have always come out stronger when we stand together.

“Instead of resorting to a protest that has the potential of turning violent, let us exercise restraint and patience, giving our President, Ahmed Tinubu the time and opportunity to address the issues at hand. We believe in his capacity to deliver and I believe he will.

“I acknowledge that the high cost of living is a pressing concern for all of us, and it is only natural to want immediate solutions. However, change takes time, especially when it comes to implementing long-term reforms that will have a lasting impact.

“ We must trust in our President’s commitment to fixing our country and give him the chance to address these challenges., he is on course, we should not distract his attention,” he said.