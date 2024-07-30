After NOC, Soname Extends Gesture to Paralympics Committee

Sports philanthropist and owner of Remo Stars FC, Hon. Kunle Soname has donated the sum of N25 million to the Paralympics Committee of Nigeria (PCN) as Nigeria prepares to feature at the Paris 2024 Paralympics in August.

He had earlier financially assisted the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) whose team is featuring in the ongoing Olympic Games.

Team Nigeria will participate in four events at the games which will kick start on the 28th August to 10th September in Paris.

The events are para table tennis, para-badminton, para-athletics and para powerlifting.

Soname, a businessman and keen sportsman, is the owner of ValueJet which has been transporting the Super Eagles of Nigeria to international matches.

While donating over the weekend during his investiture as the patron of the PCN, Soname remarked: “The money is meant to support and prepare the athletes for the game.

“We shall continue to support our special athletes for them to excel at various games and I am optimistic that their participation at the Paris 24 will not be a difference”.

Soname, who expressed appreciation to the leadership of PCN for deeming it fit to make him the Patron promised to always be available whenever his assistance is required.

The PCN president Sunday Odebode informed that the choice of Soname was a well-deserved one as he has always supported the special athletes even before being made the patron and urged him not to relent in his effort.

Hear Odebode: “We at PCN deemed you fit to be our patron hence the decision of the board to unanimously agree and we hope to have a smoother and better relationship with you. I can also assure you that our athletes will not disappoint at the Paris Paralympics.”