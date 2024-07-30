Abdulrazaq Flags off Residents’ Registration

• Says govt needs accurate data for devt, security

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off a residents’ registration exercise, an initiative he said would help to generate accurate database, guide government’s developmental plans and provide relevant information that will enhance security of lives and properties.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the governor also said such a database will assist in allocation of resources, including citizens’ access to social protection services like health insurance and government’s supports across different demography.

He presented himself for registration, conducted by the Acting General Manager of the Kwara State Residents’ Registration Agency (KWASRRA), Tajudeen Jimoh.

Abdulrazaq had in December 2021 launched the KWASSRA, calling it a response to the imperatives for accurate information about every single person who resides in the state and how to plan for their needs in every way conceivable.

“What we are doing today marks the formal commencement of the registration exercise, which will capture relevant data of every resident of Kwara State,” he said at the launch on Monday.

“The essence is to have a reliable data bank of everyone and use same for planning, allocation of resources and security preparedness. With a reliable database, planning becomes easier and everyone living within our state is easily identified for purposes of planning, social protection programmes and other government services, and security.

“With the right data, we can plan for today and make fair projections for the future. With reliable data, we will know who is employed and who is not, and further deploy resources to tackle other challenges of development.

“My team and I are taking part in it today. I urge everyone to also make themselves available for the data capturing exercise at designated centres and time. When you do that, you are contributing your own quota to sustainable growth and development.”

The exercise will include biometrics to generate a unique identity for each resident.