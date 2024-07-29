  • Monday, 29th July, 2024

Two Dead as Boko Haram Attacks Police Barracks in Borno

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The Borno Police Command  yesterday  said two lives were lost as its  men repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Jakana Police Barracks in Konduga Local Government Area of the State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahun Daso, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri said that the attack took place in the early  hours of  yesterday.

Daso said that  the swift response of the Police Mobile Force Officers attached to the Jakana Police Station repelled the assailants, preventing them from overrunning the police asset.

He explained that two lives were tragically lost in the exchange of fire.

“They included  a police officer and a civilian woman. Additionally, a police patrol vehicle was burnt down during the incident.

 “The Commissioner of Police in Borno, CP Yusufu  Lawal, has extended his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that a discreet investigation has commenced.

”Security measures have also been taken to prevent further attacks,” he said.

