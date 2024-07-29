Stanbic IBTC Awards Scholarships to 200 Outstanding Varsity Students

Funmi Ogundare

Stanbic IBTC has awarded scholarships to 200 outstanding students from various public universities across Nigeria. The recipients were selected from 16,000 applicants, recognising their excellent academic achievements and potential to contribute to Nigeria’s future.

Speaking at the recent scholarship programme in Lagos, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Demola Sogunle, congratulated the scholars saying that their selection was based on academic excellence, leadership potential and a strong desire to impact their communities and the nation. He emphasised that their hard work and dedication had earned them this recognition, symbolising their potential for even greater accomplishments.

According to him, “your hard work, resilience, and dedication have brought you this far, and this scholarship is proof of your potential to achieve even greater heights.”

He underscored the importance of education as a transformative tool, which motivated the bank’s commitment to the university scholarship programme.

” Since its inception in 2019, the programme aims to support brilliant young minds who face financial challenges in pursuing their academic goals. We envision a Nigeria where every child can achieve their fullest potential regardless of background, a Nigeria where education is the great equaliser,” he stated. By investing in these students’ education, the bank is contributing to a brighter and more prosperous future for Nigeria.

Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, Emi Agaba-Oloja, explained the bank’s commitment to supporting students in achieving their financial goals. The bank’s endowment fund also provides support in cases of parental death or incapacitation. She noted that the education trust requires a minimum of N100,000 to ensure funds are managed appropriately for children’s education.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship expressed their gratitude. Temitope Jinadu, a 300-level Electrical Electronics student at the University of Lagos, received the scholarship after scoring 338 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). The scholarship allowed him to invest in online courses and seek mentorship, maintaining a first-class grade. Jinadu expressed his appreciation for Stanbic IBTC’s support and hopes to give back to society in the future.