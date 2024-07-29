RSA Squash Open Concludes with Celebrations of Talents

*Ikoyi Club’s Summer Squash clinic to begin today

The RSA Squash Open 2024, hosted by Sports Bridge International (SBI) and Ikoyi Club1938 in partnership with Zenith Bank, concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony, celebrating the remarkable talents in the game.

Incidentally the 20th Ikoyi Club Squash Summer Clinic will start today with up-coming talents and rookies expected to be on parade till August 16 at the Squash section of the club.

However, this year’s RSA Squash Open featured nine outstanding clubs competing across the Men’s, Ladies’, and Veterans’ categories, showcasing participants ranging in age from 30 to 77.

In the Veterans’ category, Ikoyi Club1938 emerged victorious with Clement Efakpokire, while UNILAG Staff Club’s Gbenga Ilori secured the second runner-up position. In the Men’s category, Lagos Country Club clinched the title with Bunmi Akpata, and Ikoyi Club1938’s Akinsope Roberts was the second runner-up.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Ikoyi Club1938 General Committee (GC)executives; including Tafa Zibiri-Aliu (Club Chairman), Rufai Ladipo (Vice Chairman), Toyin-Oluwafemi Leo-Olagbaiye (Honorary Secretary), Peter Adekunle (Golf Captain), Oladiran Famakinwa (Chairman, Lawn Tennis), Ikedichi Kanu (Chairman, Swimming), Dr. Adeoye Thomas Adeyemi (Chairman, Badminton), Olufemi Shadamoro (Entertainment Chairman), Engr. Toyin Akomolede (Premises Adviser), ARC Abimbola Ajayi (Catering Adviser), and Babatunde Orunbeja (General Manager/Chief Executive Officer).

Also in attendance was Lanre Oladimeji, General Manager (Group Head, Retail Banking) of Zenith Bank PLC, who reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting sports development at grassroots and community levels.

“Supporting events like the RSA Squash Open 2024 brings us a step closer to achieving our sustainability and development goals. We are dedicated to fostering unity, health, and excellence within our community,” Oladimeji stated.

Rerhe Idonije, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Bridge International, highlighted the importance of promoting sports and social inclusion within Nigeria.

“Initiatives like the RSA Squash Open help individuals excel physically and mentally through community engagement. Research shows that participation in sports can enhance mental health, social cohesion, and overall well-being.

The Anchor Partner and Chairman of the Squash Section, Ikoyi Club1938, Akinsope Roberts, emphasized the significance of such events for the squash community.

The RSA Squash Open 2024 was made possible through the support of Zenith Bank PLC, Nigerian Breweries, Nescafe and Ikoyi Club1938, and carried the endorsement of the Nigerian Squash Federation and the Lagos State Squash Association.