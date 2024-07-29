Obaigbena Delivers Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture in Lagos

Ogheneuvde Ohwovoriole in Abuja

As Nigerian media contends with harsh economic environment, the Chairman, THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, will share with editors, media executives and other stakeholders, the survival strategies for the trying times at the second Alhaji Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture schedule for this tomorrow in Lagos.

With a theme: “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies”, the lecture, which is slated for 10.00a.m at Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos, will be chaired by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will be the Special Guest of Honour.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) President, Mr. Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Publisher of Vanguard Media Group, Uncle Sam Amuka, former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), will be Fathers of the Day.

The annual lecture, which was instituted last year by the NGE in honour of its Founding President, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, according to the professional body of Editors and media executives, is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Alhaji Jakande and an acknowledgement of the significance of having such a conversation for the overall good of the media and the country, Nigeria.

“The NGE was formed on May 20, 1961 to serve as an elite organisation of editors, through which editors as professional heads of their publications, could enhance their professional interests by networking to discuss/address common challenges and developing relationships with their various audiences in the media itself, governments, professional and trade associations.

“Originally named the Guild of Newspaper Editors of Nigeria, it was later renamed Nigerian Guild of Editors to accommodate colleagues in the broadcast/online media.

“The NGE’s founding president was Alhaji Lateef Jakande (1929-2021). He had rallied his professional colleagues to form the body that was conceived to occupy the strategic middle ground of editorial senior managers between media owners and the general workforce of journalists,” the NGE added

The Guild said that after discharging “uncommon duties” to the Nigerian media, Alhaji Jakande went on to render appreciable service as the first civilian governor of Lagos State, and as a federal Minister of Works and Housing.

According to the NGE, “63 years after, the NGE remains a respected organisation among professional associations, and a leader in the media landscape.

“And Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s name remains treasured, whenever committed service is mentioned in the media and public service.

“Consequently, as part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE, in 2023, instituted an annual lecture in honour of its late pioneer president, Alhaji Jakande to continue to interrogate developments affecting the media and society.”

The Guild said that the event, which will provide a huge opportunity for media stakeholders to interrogate issues affecting the media sector, will be attended by media executives, scholars from the academic, policy makers, politicians, students of mass communication and others.