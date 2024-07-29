NOT TOO OLD TO LEAD

Age is not a barrier but an asset to leadership excellence, argues Linus Okorie

On Sunday, President Joe Biden, the 46th and current president of the United States announced his withdrawal from his presidential re-election campaign, bringing an abrupt and humbling end to his political career of five decades. He was constantly attacked over his age and fitness, and for the interest of his country, he passed the baton to Kamala Harris, his vice. However, this happening seemed to subtly lend a credibility to the age-long stereotype that leadership is reserved for the young and energetic. We have septuagenarians at the helm of political leadership, and this is not just in the United States of America. Eight of the world’s ten most populous countries are led by leaders who are 70 or older, putting at least half the global population in the hands of older leaders.

In business leadership, findings from Korn Ferry shows that the average age for a CEO across industries is 59. According to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton school and Madrid’s IE University, the average age of C-suite executives at Fortune 100 companies is 57. Spencer Stuart’s Board Index for 2023 found that the average age of independent directors in S&P 500 companies was 63. Age should not matter but there is still age discrimination, stereotyping, unconscious bias and cultural expectations to contend with. The truth is that effective leadership transcends age, relying instead on wisdom, experience, and the ability to inspire and guide others. In this article, we’ll explore why age should never be a barrier to leadership and how older individuals can excel in leadership roles.

Leadership is not about age, but action and impact yet older leaders often contend with a range of stereotypes. One common stereotype is that they are resistant to new ideas and changes, especially in adopting new technologies or modern business practices. Another prevalent stereotype is that older leaders have diminished energy and stamina, suggesting they might struggle to handle demanding workloads or high-stress environments compared to their younger counterparts. But this way of thinking is reductive. There are leaders in their 60s and 70s who are vigorous, open-minded, curious, tech-savvy, energetic, enthusiastic and, most importantly, keen to learn.

Furthermore, older leaders are sometimes perceived as being more risk-averse, favouring stability and cautious approaches over bold actions. This can be seen as a limitation in dynamic business situations. Lastly, concerns about

health and cognitive abilities can unfairly influence perceptions of older leaders, with assumptions being made about their ability to perform effectively in their roles. These assumptions can create significant barriers to leadership opportunities.

However, numerous examples exist of individuals who have shattered these stereotypes. Consider the story of Colonel Harland Sanders, who founded KFC at the age of 65. His success serves as a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to lead and innovate. At the end of the day, age is just a number – and today’s workforce is changing. We live longer and we work longer, be that by choice or through need. The workplace is getting used to a multi-generational workplace and must embrace that if we want businesses to succeed. To that end, it doesn’t really matter if the CEO is 36 or 66 so long as they have the right mindset and work ethic to meet the challenges they encounter and act decisively, sustainably, and inventively.

Leadership requires a unique blend of skills, experience, and qualities that are not confined to any particular age group. In fact, older leaders often bring a wealth of benefits that can enhance organizational effectiveness. Here are some reasons why age should never be seen as a barrier to leadership:

One, Experience and Wisdom: With age comes experience and wisdom. Older leaders have often faced numerous challenges and complex situations throughout their careers, giving them valuable insights and a deeper understanding of their industries. This experience enables them to make informed decisions, anticipate potential pitfalls, and navigate crises with a level-headed approach.

Two, Mentorship and Guidance: Older leaders are in a unique position to mentor and guide younger colleagues. Their years of experience allow them to share knowledge and offer perspectives that newer leaders may not have considered. This mentorship is crucial for developing the next generation of leaders, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth within organizations.

Three, Long-term Vision: Having witnessed the evolution of industries and market trends, older leaders are often better equipped to think long-term and strategically. They understand the importance of sustainability, resilience, and adaptability in business, ensuring that their organizations are not just reactive but also proactive in their planning.

Four, Emotional Intelligence: With age often comes a higher degree of emotional intelligence, including better self-awareness, empathy, and interpersonal skills. These qualities are essential for effective leadership, as they help in building strong relationships, resolving conflicts, and fostering a positive work environment.

To excel in leadership roles, older individuals can leverage their strengths and continue to develop in key areas:

Embrace Lifelong Learning: Staying current with new developments in technology, industry trends, and leadership practices is crucial. Older leaders who embrace lifelong learning demonstrate adaptability and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

Leverage Technology: In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, it is important for older leaders to embrace new tools and platforms. This not only enhances their efficiency but also helps them stay connected with a younger, tech-savvy workforce.

Promote Diversity and Inclusion: Older leaders can advocate for a diverse and inclusive workplace by recognizing the value of different perspectives and experiences. This approach not only enriches the workplace culture but also drives innovation and creativity.

Focus on Health and Well-being: Maintaining physical and mental health is essential for sustained leadership effectiveness. Older leaders can set a positive example by prioritizing well-being, demonstrating that a healthy lifestyle contributes to professional success and longevity.

Cultivate a Growth Mindset: A growth mindset encourages resilience and a willingness to embrace challenges and change. Older leaders who cultivate this mindset inspire their teams to innovate and adapt, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

In conclusion, the notion that leadership is inherently tied to youth is a misconception. Effective leadership is about qualities such as wisdom, experience, emotional intelligence, and the ability to inspire others—attributes that often strengthen with age. By embracing a diverse leadership landscape that includes individuals of all ages, organizations can harness a broader range of skills and perspectives, driving innovation and success in an increasingly complex world. It’s time to break the age stereotypes in leadership and recognize that age is not a barrier but an asset to leadership excellence.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre