Modeling Expert Gets Endorsement Deal

The Chief Executive Officer of Ageless Agency, a leading modeling and events company, Grace Ene Anteyi, has signed a multi-million naira endorsement deal with a real estate company, ESwift Property Mart.

The Benue state-born businesswoman accompanied by the chief operating officer of Ageless Agency, Oche Peter, who stood in as witness, signed her partnership with the real estate company on a one year ambassadorial deal, beginning from July 26, 2024.

Speaking on her endorsement, Anteyi said, “Today marks a significant milestone in my journey and in the evolution of ESwift Property Mart. It is with great pride and excitement that I stand before you as the newly appointed Brand Ambassador for ESwift Property Mart, a firm renowned for its commitment to excellence in estate management, real estate, and the provision of top-notch products and services here in Akure.”

While expressing her gratitude, she said, “Your belief in my vision and values is both humbling and inspiring. I am eager to embark on this partnership, and I am committed to representing ESwift Property Mart with the integrity, passion, and dedication that this role demands.

“I would especially like to thank the Managing Director of ESwift Property Mart, for the trust and confidence you have placed in me. Your leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping this partnership, and I am honored to be part of this journey.

“As we formalise this agreement, we are not just entering into a contract; we are forging a path towards innovation, quality, and community development. Together, we will work tirelessly to enhance the landscape of real estate in Akure, creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also sustainable and inclusive.

“…my responsibilities as your Brand Ambassador will include engaging in promotional campaigns, serving as an influencer at physical events, and actively participating in social media and advertising campaigns across various platforms. I am excited to engage with our future homeowners, partners, and stakeholders, ensuring that every project we undertake not only meets but exceeds expectations.

“I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of ESwift Property Mart, and to celebrating the milestones and achievements that this partnership will bring. Together, we will build more than just houses; we will create homes and communities that thrive and flourish.

“Thank you once again for this incredible opportunity. Here’s to a future filled with promise and success.”

On his part, the CEO of ESwift property, Mr Omolayo Ezekiel Tunde, and his team expressed their excitement over the partnership.

Tunde said he was confident the partnership will be a major success.