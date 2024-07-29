  • Monday, 29th July, 2024

LAGOS TASKFORCE CARRIES OUT NIGHT RAIDS IN AMINKANLE, AGIDINGBI,IKEJA, OTHER BLACK  SPOTS IN THE STATE

…burst criminals hideouts,found illicit drugs like colorado, hemps,codeine,other harmful substance

Victoria Ojiako 

In the interest of environmental serenity, safety, sanity and maintenance of Lagos State’s Mega City  status, the Lagos State Taskforce has raided several notorious black spots known for illegal drug peddling, hooliganism, miscreants,street trading around Aminkanle Market, NerdC Street by African Shrine in Agidingbi atea of Ikeja which had been converted to trading pavilion on hard drug markets , restautarants,beer parlour on road thereby causing serious human/vehicular traffic obstructions and serious environmental nuisance in the  areas.

The night raid which was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele took place at dusk which usually the period when the illegal drug peddlers and street traders erect make shift shops and place barricades which occupy parts of the road and cause traffic impediments to vehicles trying to access those roads. 

Their activities have also been noticed to seriously flout laid down environmental laws of the State through indiscriminate and unguided use of drugs, disposal of waste  materials into the gutters,enviromental nuisance which are likely to cause breach of peace  in the Metropolis.

CSP Akerele described the raids which will be a continous exercise as a step made in the interest of the general public who have longed for solutions to the menace of these suspected drug addict, peddlers, street traders which also encourages criminality in the area Some of these locations serves as safe haven for criminals and they enjoy the proceeds of their criminal activities there.

“The activities of these suspected criminals at Aminkanle area of Agbado, Jobi fele Road by African.Shrine and NerdC street,  especially at night is dangerous to humanity at all levels. They sell drugs indiscriminately there which is counter-productive to the society and they also contribute immensely to traffic build-up on  adjoinning roads at night when workers who have spent all day at work still shave to spend hours to get home. It is unfair to residents of this area and we will ensure that it is completely stamp out.”

Akerele reiterated the stand of Lagos State Government and the State Commissioner of Poluce Mr. Fayoade Adegoke who assured that all hands must be on deck to ensure that all notorious black spots known for high level criminalities in the state becomes a thing of the past. He disclosed that the Agency is Working  hard  to ensure that the environment is preserved as prescribed in ĺine with the THEMES PLUS agenda of the State Government.

The Chairman appealed to all other  criminally minded individuals or group to relocate from the state or face the wrath of the laws. He assured them that the Agency will comb every nook and cranny of the State where activities of men of the underworld  have impeded the serenity  and orderliness of the environment in the state.

He urged residents who have useful tips concerning black spots, illict trading on hard drugs or any other useful information on environmental infractions to contact the Agency through the social media handles or come forth with them to the Headquarters of the Agency at Bolade 

Consequently, a total of.124  suspects arrested 

were carefully screened and those with genuine business were allowed to go  while others will be charged to court.

