Kenneth Okonkwo Cuts Ties with Obi, LP

*Says Ex-Anambra gov too weak, indecisive

*Obi replies: Humanity, patience aren’t weakness

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigerian lawyer, actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has announced his decision to cut ties with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 General Election, Peter Obi, as well as the party due to concerns over Obi’s leadership style and ability to confront national issues.

But Obi, in a subtle reply, emphasised the importance of humility and patience in leadership, saying it was not an indication of weakness.

In a lengthy statement, Okonkwo expressed his commitment to a great Nigeria built on equity, justice, and fairness, but stated that the current leadership of the APC and PDP was incapable of achieving this vision.



Okonkwo had initially supported Obi’s presidential bid but became disillusioned with his leadership style, citing his failure to build a strong party base and his ambivalence towards the Labour Union’s efforts to fight for the soul of the party.

He also questioned Obi’s ability to secure electoral victories and confront the country’s ‘kakistocrats’ and ‘kleptocrats’ head-on, while also emphasising that he needed a more decisive, bold, and brave leader with integrity and team spirit to achieve his vision for Nigeria.



The statement read in part: “What is happening in the Labour Party today has inspired in me a determination to chart a new course for my political journey. After the 2023 general election, Nigerians, including me, had high hopes for the Labour Party.

“I believe that Peter Obi will seize the momentum and build a solid party of integrity that will have the solid base that we need to overthrow these kakistocrats and kleptocrats. He just needed to give the right directives and everyone would fall in line.



“I received my first shock when he publicly declared that he didn’t promise Nigerians to build a strong Labour Party, but to solve Nigeria’s problems.

“I was like, does it mean HE Peter Obi is not aware that without a solid party base, we are heading to nowhere politically? However, I continued in his defence believing he would still privately bring the needed solution to LP’s problems to no avail.



“PO also publicly demanded that the Abure-led National Working Committee must organise an all-inclusive convention that will guarantee the participation of all members of the Labour Party in the choice of the leaders.

“This didn’t happen, and surprisingly, PO refused to disassociate himself from the shenanigans and criminal activities of the former NWC as their time had expired.

“Every member of the Labour Party is confused today as to the future of the Labour Party because of the lack of leadership from PO over the party, and unfortunately, when they look up to me to tell them about PO’s standpoint, I sincerely have nothing to tell them because I don’t know myself.



“I cannot continue to speak on behalf of a leader that I do not know his stand on issues of great importance. I simply don’t know how to manipulate facts.

“I am shocked that PO could not openly support the noble efforts of the Labour Unions who founded the Labour Party as a base to fight for the welfare of workers to the extent that some of them are openly saying that PO is now the problem of LP.

“The Labour Unions now have the unfortunate situation where they are fighting criminals who want to hijack their party when an ordinary statement from PO would have brought the solution. I cannot continue with this ambivalence forever.

“I am of course in full support of the Labour Unions and other stakeholders who are now compelled to fight for the soul of LP without the support of PO.

“However, the consequence is that I no longer have the confidence that PO has what it takes to build a party that can win these kakistocrats and kleptocrats, and above all, he has proved that even if the people vote for him, he doesn’t have what it takes to secure the mandate.

“I don’t intend to embark on such a campaign as we did in 2023, projecting a person who cannot sustain the victory even if he wins.

“In this regard, I have decided to continue my political journey into the great Nigeria of our vision without Peter Obi. I am always 100 per cent loyal to a leader whenever I work or follow the leader.”

In his reaction, Obi stated that he considered Okonkwo and others who have left the party as his “beloved younger brothers” who will eventually realise the value of humility and patience in achieving their goals.

He lamented that Nigerians have become too accustomed to using force and aggression to get things done, which is often mistakenly seen as a sign of power or greatness.

According to him, “Kenneth, Balami, and others remain my beloved younger brothers, who, in due time, will realise the virtues of humility and patience in trying to do things in a peaceful manner.

“In Nigeria, we have become all too accustomed to rascality and forcefully doing things, making noise, and bulldozing our way through, even when we are wrong.

“This behaviour is often mistakenly seen as a measure of power or greatness. However, the yardstick must not continue to define us because that is not the society we want to build.

“The society we preach is one that values doing things the right way, with integrity, patience, and perseverance, even if it takes time.

“We must shift our mindset and recognise that true greatness lies not in loud boasts or aggressive actions but in quiet confidence, humility, and a commitment to excellence.

“By doing so, we can create a more just, equitable, and prosperous nation for ail. We all joined the Labour Party about 18 months ago. We spent the first year on campaigns, elections, and court proceedings.”