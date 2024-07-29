Iwuanyanwu: Exit of an Igbo Icon

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that in his lifetime, late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, was a very prominent voice in affairs regarding the Igbo nation.

The news of the death of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu last Thursday came with mixed feelings. First was that it was unexpected to many, but even at that, some believe that he cannot exactly be said to have died young at the age of 82.

Before his death, Iwuanyanwu who has played many role in his lifetime – a businessman, politician, elder statesman, sports promoter and many others – was the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation which binds the Igbo race in the South-east and the South-south.

Iwuanyanwu was born on September 4, 1942, to the war commander, Bernard Iwuanyanwu and his wife, Hulder Iwuanyanwu of Umuohii Atta in Ikeduru LGA of Imo state. He attended St. Patrick’s School, Rukpokwu, in Port Harcourt for his standard one to four from 1948 to 1952.

For his standards five and six, he was transferred to Holy Trinity Primary School in Rumuapara, now in Obiakpo LGA of Rivers state. This was from 1953 to 1954. From 1955 to 1959, he attended New Bethel College, Onitsha, in Anambra.

In 1960, Iwuanyanwu was among a select few who were offered admission into the Federal School of Science in Lagos, where he studied pure and applied mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

In 1963, he gained admission into the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, where he studied civil engineering and was later awarded the German Academic Exchange Scholarship. Iwuanyanwu utilised his well-roundedness in politics and business, becoming an authority of reckoning in Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu was a prominent businessman in the South-east and beyond. He was the publisher of Champion Newspapers, a thriving daily newspaper in Nigeria which helped chart the part for the Nigeria media industry, and employing several prominent journalists in Nigeria at the very height of its operations.

He was also the owner of Hardel and Enic Construction Company, a construction company which he co-founded with two foreigners; Harper and Delano as Hardel Construction Company, which he later bought over and renamed as Hardel and Enic.

At some point, Iwuanyanwu’s business grew into a conglomerate of over 20 companies, including Enic Advertising Ltd, Magil Industries Limited, National Post Newspapers, Sunrise Insurance Brokers, Oriental Shipping Lines Limited, Paradise City Hotel, Oriental Airlines, Sunrise Breweries Limited, and Magil Agricultural & Animal Health Products Limited.

He was also a heavy promoter of sports and the founder of a football club, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, which later transformed into Heartland Football Club of Owerri.

His political life was one that saw him to the very height of the Nigerian political sphere as he contested for the topmost position in the country, seeking to lead her as president.

Iwuanyanwu first contested the presidency under the National Republican Convention in 1992 after then military president Ibrahim Babangida lifted a ban on political activities. He was later named the national chairman of the unregistered Nigeria National Congress (NNC), which later merged to become the National Republican Convention (NRC). Adamu Ciroma won the primary and the party chose Iwuanyanwu as his running mate. The NRC’s rival was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Shehu Musa, its candidate.

Iwuanyanwu contested again in 1995 under the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP). His third attempt was with the All People’s Party (APP) which adopted him as the south-east’s consensus presidential candidate. The APP primaries were held on February 14, 1999, with nine candidates seeking nominations.

In what is seen as his last role in his earthly sojourn, Iwuanyanwu was in 2023 appointed the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; a group he had joined in 1988. He had first served in the group as chairman of its planning/strategy committee, political committee, state creation committee, and council of elders.

After the demise of Ambassador George Obiozor in 2022, Iwuanyanwu was named the President-General, and had since then been very prominent in speaking up in matters concerning the Igbo race and her people in all parts of Nigeria and also to the federal government of Nigeria. He established a better working partnership with South-east governors, coordinated the affairs of Igbo business tycoons, and ended the crisis of leadership in the Ohaneze Ndigbo.

As a testimonial for his upright and astute service, Inwuanyanwu has been extolled in death by many prominent Igbo sons, including the president of Nigeria and the leadership of other ethnic interest groups in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu in a condolence message to his family described his demise as an irreparable loss, and also extended his heartfelt commiserations to his family.

Further describing him as an accomplished businessman and notable politician, the President, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo “over this irreparable loss.” President Tinubu affirmed that Chief Iwuanyanwu would always be remembered for his remarkable legacy, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi in his condolence message said: “I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. The devastating report of his death has left all who knew him heartbroken. He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of all groups in the nation.

“He was undoubtedly a deeply patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries. Chief Iwuanyanwu was one of those revered father figures who have always given me useful advice. I recall visiting him at the hospital, on the 11th of this month with the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey.

“He promised me that he would soon be alright, to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation. Since then, I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery, till I received the sad news of his death. I sincerely condole with his immediate family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation over the death of this revered patriarch. May God grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest.”

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo in his condolence message which was made on his behalf by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime said: “Governor Soludo expressed profound sadness on the passage of the elder statesman, describing it as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family and the Igbo nation but to Nigeria as a whole.

“The Governor further described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a personal mentor, a great supporter as well as an influential figure whose life and wise counsel were a tribute to exceptional leadership, patriotism, and steadfast dedication to the progress of the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a Country. His contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria are immeasurable. As the publisher of the Champion Newspapers and owner of several other businesses, his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic endeavours have left an enduring legacy in our nation.

“Governor Soludo also recalled and praised the significant contributions of Chief Iwuanyanwu as Chairman, Planning Committee of Ohanaeze, a strategic position Governor Soludo also occupied in the past in Ohanaeze.

“Also, as the 11th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he provided exemplary leadership, fostering unity, and championing the interests of Ndigbo even while building bridges of peace across Nigeria. Governor Soludo, therefore, extends his deep condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and associates of Chief Iwuanyanwu, Ndigbo and the nation, praying that his soul rest in peace as God grants the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”