Ganduje, Uzodimma, Abiodun, APC, Others Mourn Ubah

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

More Nigerians have continued to mourn the Senator, who represented Anambra Central Senatorial District, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, after he passed weekend.

The CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd., passed away in London at the age of 52.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed deep sadness and sorrows over the death of the

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, the APC national chairman expressed shock over the death of the Senator.



“Senator Ubah’s closeness to the leadership of the party as a great pillar in Anambra state will be sorely missed,” he said, lamenting that his untimely death was a colossal loss to Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

“This is indeed a big blow to the party, the Igbos and Nigerians in general,” he added.



The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma bemoaned the sudden passing of Uba, and described his death as not just shocking, but a huge loss.

Uzodimma, who is Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum, Chairman South East Governors’ Forum as well as the leader of the All Progressives Congress in the South East, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, that Uba’s passing now was nothing but a monumental loss to the Senate, Nigeria, Anambra State, South East and the APC family.



He further noted that Senator Uba would be sorely missed as one who never withheld the blessings of God upon him to help the less privileged around him.

On his part, the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, described the death as shocking and a great loss to the country.



Abiodun, in a condolence message to the people and government of Anambra State on the demise of the lawmaker, coming just few hours after that of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said Ubah has left a great void that would be difficult to fill.

He described him as a self-made man, a politician, business mogul, and philanthropist, who contributed his own quota to the development of the nation.

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, commiserated with the family of the late Ubah.



Musa, in a tribute, personally signed, said, “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I write this tribute to my dear friend, confidant, brother, and colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Our journey together has been one of unwavering support, shared dreams, and lasting memories. I recall many years ago when Sir Emeka Offor introduced us to each other at his residence.



“From that moment, a strong bond was formed, one that has only grown deeper over the years. Together, we transitioned from the world of business to the realm of politics, and ultimately, to the esteemed role of lawmakers.

“Throughout this journey, we stood by each other, sharing our experiences and offering mutual support and encouragement. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was a man of great vision and dedication. His commitment to his constituents and his passion for service were truly inspiring.”

At the same time, the Director General of the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS),Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, expressed shock and sadness at the news of his passing.



Sulaiman extended his condolences to the deceased’ family, friends, the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, who has lost an illustrious member of the Senate, the entire National Assembly, as well as the government and people of Anambra State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, have equally expressed sadness over his death.



The ruling party in a statement by the spokesperson, Felix Morka considered Ubah’s passing as a massive loss, saying he would be missed dearly.

The party said, “Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with his family, constituents, colleagues at the National Assembly and the good people of Anambra state at this difficult time.

Moghalu in a statement noted that it was devastating receiving the shocking news of Ubah’s death, describing it as a monumental loss to Anambra State and the country in general.”